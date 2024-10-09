‘He does the lot, even half pass’: amateur’s joy as her dressage star leads Dales field at HOYS

An amateur owner’s beloved dressage pony took a break from his career between the white boards to lift the 2024 HOYS Dales pony of the year championship on his sixth appearance at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).
Lynda Crayston’s 14-year-old Tarbarl Hogmanay was piloted by Vikki Smith on this occasion. Lynda, who produces “Charlie” from home, rode him at HOYS last year to finish sixth.
“I get too nervous, so Vicky has ridden him for me; she’s just a pro,” Lynda said. “I like the dressage as I can just go in the ring on my own.”
The Carrock Billy Boy son, who was bred by the Stonehouse Family, qualified at the Royal Highland back in June.
Lynda bought him in lockdown from Katy Marks, as she explained: “He arrived on a transporter and we got to know him. He’s done three seasons in the ring with us, but I mainly compete him in medium-level dressage. He’s a good boy, and while he can be a bit sharp he’s very much a pony I can pick up and put down.”
Lynda and Charlie are trained by Stuart Mason, and Lynda juggles Charlie around her work as the CEO of a multi-academy trust.
“He even does half pass, he does the lot,” said Lynda, who has ridden Charlie to numerous dressage championships this year.
This win has provided Lynda with a much-needed boost after what has been a difficult year for her: “I’ve had cancer this year. That’s why I asked Vikki to ride him for me as I wasn’t sure if I’d be well enough, or that I’d even be here. I’m in remission currently and I’m under-going check-ups so all I want to do is enjoy Charlie.”
Sarah Parker and Leah May’s reigning Hickstead M&M supreme winner Nipna Mighty Oak finished second in the 2024 HOYS Dales pony of the year line-up, while Charlotte Smiley and her own Copleylane Ringo finished third.
