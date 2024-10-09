{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘He does the lot, even half pass’: amateur’s joy as her dressage star leads Dales field at HOYS

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • An amateur owner’s beloved dressage pony took a break from his career between the white boards to lift the 2024 HOYS Dales pony of the year championship on his sixth appearance at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

    Lynda Crayston’s 14-year-old Tarbarl Hogmanay was piloted by Vikki Smith on this occasion. Lynda, who produces “Charlie” from home, rode him at HOYS last year to finish sixth.

    “I get too nervous, so Vicky has ridden him for me; she’s just a pro,” Lynda said. “I like the dressage as I can just go in the ring on my own.”

    The Carrock Billy Boy son, who was bred by the Stonehouse Family, qualified at the Royal Highland back in June.

    Lynda bought him in lockdown from Katy Marks, as she explained: “He arrived on a transporter and we got to know him. He’s done three seasons in the ring with us, but I mainly compete him in medium-level dressage. He’s a good boy, and while he can be a bit sharp he’s very much a pony I can pick up and put down.”

    Lynda and Charlie are trained by Stuart Mason, and Lynda juggles Charlie around her work as the CEO of a multi-academy trust.

    “He even does half pass, he does the lot,” said Lynda, who has ridden Charlie to numerous dressage championships this year.

    This win has provided Lynda with a much-needed boost after what has been a difficult year for her: “I’ve had cancer this year. That’s why I asked Vikki to ride him for me as I wasn’t sure if I’d be well enough, or that I’d even be here. I’m in remission currently and I’m under-going check-ups so all I want to do is enjoy Charlie.”

    Sarah Parker and Leah May’s reigning Hickstead M&M supreme winner Nipna Mighty Oak finished second in the 2024 HOYS Dales pony of the year line-up, while Charlotte Smiley and her own Copleylane Ringo finished third.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...