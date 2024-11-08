Meet the winners from the SEIB Search For A Star finals at Your Horse Live





A batch of dedicated home-producers and their beloved show animals graced the arena at Your Horse Live to compete for the 2024 SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) titles (8 November).

As well as the prestigious finals at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October, SEIB host championship classes at Your Horse Live held at Stoneleigh Park. There are 11 finals, culminating in a supreme of show held the following day.

Meet those who won the 2024 SEIB Search For A Star accolades. Is anyone you know featured?

2024 SEIB Search For A Star winners

SFAS in-hand veteran

Randall IV, owned and handled by Lucy Ashworth, scored the in-hand veteran title. The 26-year-old ex-international show jumper is retaining the title he won here in 2022, the same year he was also champion at Royal Windsor.

SFAS in-hand plaited horse/show cob

Donna Hoe led her own and Gemma Hoe’s 28-year-old gelding Midnight’s Magic to the plaited horse and show cob crown. Larry and Gemma used to compete up to 1.30m level in show jumping and their best result in the SFAS series previously was third in 2022.

SFAS in-hand plaited pony

Part-bred Welsh Tambrook Prayer In C scooped the in-hand plaited ponies for owner Claire Crerand. The mare, who will eventually contend small hack classes, previously bred a foal and this is her debut at Your Horse Live.

SFAS in-hand M&M

Five-year-old Dartmoor gelding Treworgan Titanium reigned in the M&M in-hand final with owner Jessica Bowring at his bridle.

SFAS in-hand native and traditional

Kimberley Turner’s Bromley Cask Of Magners was best of the native and traditional in-hand championship line-up. The traditional gelding was formerly driven by Kimberley’s late father prior to him foraying into in-hand ranks.

SFAS British Riding Club show horse or pony

The first-ever British Riding Club title was awarded to Spinway Colm, owned and ridden by Hartpury University student Daisy Beards who is a member of Stoneleigh Riding Club. Daisy also competes her Connemara in eventing, Riding Club competitions, dressage and show jumping.

SFAS Pony Club lead-rein

Treworgan Titanium did the double, adding the lead-rein title to his in-hand victory earlier in the day. On this occasion, he is piloted by six-year-old South Nottinghamshire Pony Club member Molly Bowring and led by Mum Jessica Bowring.

SFAS Pony Club first-ridden

Emily Hiscox, nine, steered her mother Heather Hiscox’s 17-year-old Welsh section A Shilbrook Mr Holly to the first-ridden sash. Emily, who is a member of North Warwickshire Pony Club, is no stranger to the SFAS stage, having won the supreme title here in 2022 while on the lead-rein.

SFAS open Pony Club

Brynseion Montague and 14-year-old Emilia Stone dominated in the open Pony Club class. Emilia is a member of the East Cheshire Pony Club.

SFAS M&M ridden

Amanda Barton got a winning tune out of her nine-year-old Highland Orkneyinga Norsema to lift the ridden M&M accolade. Business support team leader Amanda has owned her gelding for a year and they also qualified for the British Dressage Area Festival this year.

SFAS open veteran ridden

Gallifrey, owned by Carole West and ridden by Lynn Russell, topped the open veteran final, the only SEIB SFAS championship open to non-amateurs. The 18-year-old cob has been based with producer Lynn since he was a three-year-old and has done coloured classes, working hunter, side-saddle and lightweight cob classes during his career.

