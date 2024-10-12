‘We’ve been on a journey’: big-moving Welsh and 12-year-old rider are champions at HOYS





A charming Welsh section B making his first appearance at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) lifted the Westown Stud junior 2024 HOYS junior M&M ridden pony of the year title, despite only being lightly-shown.

Maisie Kerry-Oates and her mother Laura’s Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze (Ozzie), a six-year-old by Cadlanvalley VIP, were also finalists in yesterday’s first ridden final.

The gelding is in his first open season, and he’s not been an easy pony to get to this stage, as his producer Katy Marriott-Payne explained: “He’s got all the capability in the world, but he’s not been the easiest and he’s only a baby. Maisie is such a talented jockey, especially for her age, and we’ve always wanted it to all come together for her on the day. We’ve all been on quite a journey to get here; we’ve come miles and miles. Though they are both just heavenly to watch.”

Maisie was emotional after her triumph. Prior to this win, she’d never even stood in the final line-up at HOYS.

“I just tried to have confidence in him today,” she said. “I guided him around and reassured him where I could. He’s got his little quirks, but he’s very friendly and I could not ask for a better pony.”

Katy has ridden numerous Cadlanvalley ponies to the top, and Ozzie has similar qualities: “He’s obviously a lot smaller but he has so much showmanship and his movement is similarly effortless.”

Lilly Richardson and her mother Lucy’s home-produced Welsh section A Marsh Walk On By flicked his toes into reserve spot in the 2024 HOYS junior M&M ridden pony championship. The gelding has enjoyed a stellar week, winning the open ridden Welsh section A final yesterday and he also jumped around the 122cm working hunter pony track.

Jessica Stalling judged ride alongside Gregory Gerry:

“I wanted to take him home in a suitcase,” said Australian judge Jessica, when commenting on their champion. “He sat up and travelled across the ground nicely. He was a pleasure to watch and did a nice show. What a great jockey she was too.”

Completing the championship set was Daisy-May Ovens and Melliver Willy Wonka and Maesyfelin Tara and Amber Danter, the top two from the large breeds final.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now