On day three of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the four 2024 HOYS working hunter pony classes, supported by the National Pony Society and Molevalley Farmers, were assessed by two esteemed judges, including legendary eventer William Fox-Pitt.
William, who assessed ride and show after the round, co-judged alongside leading Australian showing figure Chris Lawrie, who was responsible for the conformation phase.
Competitors in intermediates, 153cms, 143cms and 133cms were treated to a David Cole-designed course that made use of every inch of the TopSpec Arena, but was typically tight and twisty as well as up to height.
“I’ve had a very interesting morning here,” William said. “The standard has been high and the course was quite serious. The first course [for the intermediates] was particularly demanding.
“The riders had their work cut out. Naturally, it’s not a friendly environment for a working hunter; it couldn’t be further from the hunting field, being under the lights and being required to gallop around the pillar. There were some smart horses, though, and they coped remarkably well. However, a few do need to buy a water tray!”
Chris added: “This is one of the best horse shows in the world so it’s no surprise that we had good numbers as well as well-produced ponies with nice riders. The standard was very high, but the winners were just that little bit better on the day.”
Here are the four winners of the 2024 HOYS working hunter pony classes:
Intermediate working hunter pony of the year
Phillipa King and her own nine-year-old gelding Plato VD Donkhoeve, who is by Quidam De Revel.
153cm working hunter pony of the year
Abigail Isaac and her own 11-year-old mare Lady Jamie, who is of unknown breeding.
143cm working hunter pony of the year
Evie Kennedy and her own 15-year-old gelding Little Dromin Phoenix, who is by Lettermuckoo Lad.
133cm working hunter pony of the year
Felicity Watts and Sharon Chadwick-Watts’ 17-year-old mare Precious Gem II, who is of unknown breeding.
