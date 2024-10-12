‘We’ve always believed in him’: heavyweight contender scoops cob of the year title at HOYS





A heavyweight contender came to the fore in a hotly-contested Harrod and Coles 2024 HOYS cob of year championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Anne Vestey’s Taylor’s Hero showed power and presence as he took to the International Arena with his long-term producer Richard Telford in the saddle.

Scottish showman Richard was marking a career first, too, noting this was his first cob victory in Birmingham.

The 10-year-old gelding, of unknown breeding, was making his second appearance at HOYS; in 2023, he finished seventh. Richard confirmed that he’s intentionally been produced slowly and carefully.

“He’s taken a long time to get here,” confirmed Richard, who co-owns him with Stuart Ashton and Anne. “When he arrived he was feral and a bit frightened. We had to keep stopping and starting with him. We’d do a bit, then stop and leave him, and then pick him up again.”

Taylor’s Hero didn’t begin his showing career until he was eight.

“Last year was his first open season,” Richard continued. “This year he’s just been really lucky for us; he’s got his head around the job and he’s had some really great wins. At home he’s cheeky, a real character.”

Anne was ringside to watch their glorious triumph: “We’re unbelievably happy. We do like to take time, it pays off, but we’ve always believed in him.”

Reserve in the 2024 HOYS cob of year championship was last year’s champions, Simon Reynolds and Rowenna Stevenson’s Copenhagen.

Oliver Hood had two through to the final and he opted to stay aboard second placed heavyweight, Catherine Dickin’s reigning RIHS champion Carters Top Gun, with his wife, Amelia, on the lightweight runner-up, Auriel Wilson’s The Chancer.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now