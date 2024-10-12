‘He’s a dream’: show pony lead-rein is mini champion at HOYS with tiny rider





A lead-rein hailed as a “dream mini pony” by his show team took home the Annabel’s Deliciously British HOYS 2024 mini show pony of the year title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

At HOYS in 2022, the Westgrove Dark Secret gelding Derw Dream Boy (Dave) won the same title with his previous owners, the Knipe Family.

On this occasion, he was shown by Craig Elenor and ridden by five-year-old Sienna Clay, for whom this was her first HOYS appearance.

Judge Gregory Gerry said: “He was such a charming and quality pony who did his job looking after his tiny rider.”

Sara Parrott co-produces the pony alongside Craig: “We’ve had him for a year. We watched him win HOYS the year before last and over a few drinks at a ball a few weeks later we said he was the one we’d like for Sienna. We bought him after HOYS in 2023.”

The pair have enjoyed minimal outings, but stood mini champions at Three Counties, booking their HOYS place, and winning the tiny-tots title at the BSPS summer championships.

“He’s a dream to produce and while he’s full of personality he’s so easy,” Sara added.

Craig has quite the record in plaited mini ranks at HOYS; he’s led in the show pony lead-rein class three times and he was mini champion in 2017 and reserve last year.

Sienna has watched her big brother, Finlay, ride at HOYS several times. In 2023, he won here on a lead-rein Dartmoor pony.

“She’s following in his footsteps,” said Mum Heather. “The pair have totally exceeded our expectations; as Sienna is so tiny we thought maybe next year might be their time, but they’ve blown us away.”

Lara-Rae Jones and David Jinks’ Archwood Finley lifted the first-ridden honours and finished reserve in the HOYS 2024 mini show pony of the year championship.

