‘This is just a dream’: nurse wins her second miniature horse of the year title at HOYS





A three-year-old colt provided his owner and handler with a second Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) win of her career as he flicked his toes to the head of the 2024 HOYS miniature horse of the year championship.

Charlotte Leonard led out her own Scotts Olympic Dream to lead a strong field of the best miniature horses in the country. Dream was bred by Carol Lindsey by Scott Creek Monarch Sumkinda. Charlotte has bought several horses from Carol over the years.

The three-year-old colt, reserve supreme at the Royal International Horse Show back in July after winning his class for the second time, was bought by Charlotte, who works full-time as a senior nurse in the NHS, as a foal.

“He was so chilled but he absolutely loved it in that ring today,” said Charlotte, who also shows ridden ponies at top level. “When I first saw him as a foal in the field I just loved him, especially his head and front. I thought he could be very special one day.”

At HOYS last term, Dream finished fourth in this final. Charlotte last won here in 2022 handling Amblynn Tiramisu.

“When I last won here it was just after my dad died; I know he was looking down and watching over us today,” Charlotte said. “This is another dream. We’ve tried to win it for years.”

