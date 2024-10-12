‘He was too beautiful to part with’: emotional first HOYS centre line moment for star part-bred





After watching friends and clients ride the NEC centre line, 20-year-old Victoria Harker finally achieved her dream win aboard her own exquisite gelding Stanley Grange Crescendo who strode to The Andrews Family HOYS 2024 part-bred pony of the year title.

The lovely dual part-bred and show pony contender led an 18-strong field with Victoria at the helm on day four of the Horse of the Year Show.

“Benji” is a six-year-old by Turberry Top Cat out of Colbeach Duet. He was bred by Jerome Harforth.

At the beginning of the season, Victoria had Benji on her team for a client.

“She decided to sell him and I bought him mid-season to run him as a part-bred,” said Victoria, who was first acquainted with him after HOYS last season. “I also have a 138cm rider for him in Matilda Holmes.”

“He was just too beautiful to part with,” Victoria added.

Benji has won multiple HOYS qualifiers this year, also landing both show pony and part-bred championships at Stoneleigh. He was also supreme show pony at the BSPS summer championships.

Victoria’s sister Emma also contended the part-bred final with Rotherwood Fantasia, a 12-year-old mare by Landemann Nighthawk.

Victoria has produced HOYS winners before, but this was her first win in the saddle. She explained: “Every time I’ve blown the candle out on my birthday cake this has been my dream. I’ll just go with the flow in the supreme and ride it as it comes.”

On-form Lilly Richardson rode her mother Lucy’s Whiteleaze Pollyanna to reserve in the HOYS 2024 part-bred pony of the year class.

