{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘He was too beautiful to part with’: emotional first HOYS centre line moment for star part-bred

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • After watching friends and clients ride the NEC centre line, 20-year-old Victoria Harker finally achieved her dream win aboard her own exquisite gelding Stanley Grange Crescendo who strode to The Andrews Family HOYS 2024 part-bred pony of the year title.

    The lovely dual part-bred and show pony contender led an 18-strong field with Victoria at the helm on day four of the Horse of the Year Show. 

    “Benji” is a six-year-old by Turberry Top Cat out of Colbeach Duet. He was bred by Jerome Harforth.

    At the beginning of the season, Victoria had Benji on her team for a client.

    “She decided to sell him and I bought him mid-season to run him as a part-bred,” said Victoria, who was first acquainted with him after HOYS last season. “I also have a 138cm rider for him in Matilda Holmes.”

    “He was just too beautiful to part with,” Victoria added.

    Benji has won multiple HOYS qualifiers this year, also landing both show pony and part-bred championships at Stoneleigh. He was also supreme show pony at the BSPS summer championships.

    Victoria’s sister Emma also contended the part-bred final with Rotherwood Fantasia, a 12-year-old mare by Landemann Nighthawk.

    Victoria has produced HOYS winners before, but this was her first win in the saddle. She explained: “Every time I’ve blown the candle out on my birthday cake this has been my dream. I’ll just go with the flow in the supreme and ride it as it comes.”

    On-form Lilly Richardson rode her mother Lucy’s Whiteleaze Pollyanna to reserve in the HOYS 2024 part-bred pony of the year class.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...