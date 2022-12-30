Meet the dedicated sisters with HOYS titles to their names – riders to watch in 2023





It’s common for sporting talent to run in the family, and sisters Harriett and Georgina Storey are confirming the trend.

The two young showing riders, aged 14 and 11 respectively, have both realised the ultimate dream of winning at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with their ponies. Georgina lifted the mini show pony of the year championship aboard Barkway Mr McGregor (Mario) in 2019, and Harriett struck gold in 2022 with her novice 138cm show pony Copybush Time Lord (Dennis), who won his class and stood section reserve. And the Storey sisters are already looking ahead to the up-coming season with some exciting new rides ready to hit the circuit.

Harriett and Georgina, supported by their parents, Emma Andrews and Simon Storey, base their show ponies with producers Karl Morris and Liam Glynn in Lancashire, while their young and working hunter ponies are kept at home in North Yorkshire.

Harriett’s love for horses began when she had a ride on a pony while on holiday in Salcombe in Cornwall aged seven. Shortly afterwards, she joined the Emmerson Show Team with Dennis, who the family bought as a four-year-old. Georgina commenced her riding career on the lead rein aged four.

Harriett enjoyed many championships victories and placings at HOYS with Mario, before she passed the reins to her younger sister. Dennis, just a five-year-old, provided Harriett with her first ever HOYS victory on his debut at the championship show in 2022.

“This was my proudest moment so far, especially as he is just a baby pony,” said Harriett, of Dennis, who won two HOYS qualifiers from two starts and was dual Royal International (RIHS) show pony and part-bred champion at Ayr County during the 2022 season. “My 13hh working hunter pony, Balfour Commander (Buzz), has also given me some memorable moments. He hadn’t jumped before Mum bought him for me last year and I’ve worked hard with him at home. We won an RIHS qualifier and were third in our first HOYS qualifier at Royal Cheshire this year. He’s now starting an exciting new career in showjumping.”

Harriett is keen to progress up the working hunter pony ranks. She contested the 13hh worker final at the RIHS in July with Buzz.

“He made so much progress throughout the year and he flew around the RIHS, just clipping a couple of poles, but I’m so proud of his journey,” she said.

Georgina’s HOYS centre line moment arrived when she was just seven years old.

“It was my first year riding off the lead rein; riding in the supreme at HOYS was an amazing experience,” she said. “I also remember winning at the Royal Highland on the lead rein with my first pony Worthington Cinderella; I still have the red and pink tartan rosettes.”

Georgina also featured at the RIHS with her novice 13hh show hunter pony Aston Musketeer.

“I loved my first gallop up the side of the big ring at Hickstead,” she said. “This year has also been a practice year for workers, as I am beginning in this class next season.”

Looking ahead to 2023, both Harriett and Georgina Storey are gearing up for another successful term.

“I will be riding Dennis again, focussing on part-bred classes; he was champion part-bred as a yearling at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair,” revealed Harriett. “Mum and Dad have also bought me a new 15hh worker named Silver Carrig Knight. He’s a Connemara and is only a five-year-old so we have plenty of work to do.”

Georgina added: “I have the 13hh show hunter pony Greylands Maid At Sundown, who has done well with her previous rider, Chloe Salley, and I can’t wait to get started with her. I also have Vicky Hillyard’s Pinewell Ivo to jump in the 122cm mountain and moorland working hunter class, as well as my own plaited worker, Valentine Berty, who we bought as a yearling; he really loves his jumping.”

“I love overnight shows the best,” said Harriett. “I can see my friends, walk the worker courses and have lots of fun. I really enjoy bringing novices on; it’s incredibly satisfying to watch a pony’s progress, especially in the worker classes.”

“I also really love seeing my best friends at shows and going on hacks around the showgrounds,” confirms Georgina. “I want to be a vet so I will hopefully always keep showing. I also love to win a sash!”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.