Noble Peppermint reclaims HOYS working hunter pony title with 10-year-old jockey





The Ward Family’s 133cm mare Noble Peppermint (Pepper) proved that she really is one of the best in the working hunter pony business, as she lifted the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers HOYS working hunter pony of the year championship for the second time in her career at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Her jockey, 10-year-old Elsie Lynch, was riding her at HOYS for the first time. The pair have had a stellar year, winning Royal Windsor and qualifying for HOYS at Royal Three Counties.

Their victory comes four years after star working hunter rider Ruby Ward steered Pepper to win the exact same title.

Elsie took Pepper’s reins at the end of last year and Pepper is still based with Ruby and her mother Kelly Ward. Ruby was ringside to watch their triumph:

“I was so emotional,” said Ruby. “She still lives on our yard and is in the exact same stable she’s always been in.”

“A lot of riders were having the first and fourth fence down,” said Elsie, who was riding the HOYS centre line for the first time. “I tried to ride my best and put Pepper in the best place possible.”

Kelly bought Pepper in Ireland as a four-year-old.

“The family only live 10 minutes down the road from us so it’s worked perfectly,” she said. “Pepper has really dropped down for Elsie, and Elsie has worked really hard.

“You can never guarantee what a pony will do during its career, but Pepper is the perfect example of a working hunter and she’s very kind and genuine. We’ll keep her forever.”

Ennis Boy, winning 153cm, and Ellie Callwood similarly made the most of their Andrews Bowen international arena spin and took reserve.

Second in the 133cm working hunter pony of the year championship was Florence Drewitt riding Helen Drewitt’s Captain Foley.

