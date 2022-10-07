Meet the winners of the 2022 SEIB Search For A Star classes





The anticipated 2022 SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) classes welcomed a new batch of hard working home-producers and their horses and ponies to the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Find out which star combinations impressed the judges and took home the 2022 SEIB Search For A Star class titles:

SEIB SFAS traditional cob

This title went to Kirsty Sheath and her own eight-year-old Hermits Golden Safari. Kirsty has owned the gelding for two years and they’ve faced their share of problems during their time together.

“He has had severe ulcers and has also had issues with travelling in the past,” said Kirsty, who qualified for the SFAS finals on their second attempt. “But he now loves life; he hacks and jumps and has the best attitude.”

SEIB SFAS show cob

Linda Penfold’s 10-year-old B Unique and showing newbie Hannah Johnson took the cob crown. The pair contested some qualifiers during 2021 and after spending the winter training, they qualified for this year’s championship at Vale View EC. B Unique was owned by Linda’s late best friend Sally Neenan since he was a foal. Sally very sadly got cancer and died a few years ago bequeathing the horse to Linda.

SEIB SFAS hack

Sarah Lindsey, who works in the Land Rover warehouse, and her own Just Elusive took the hack tri-colour. Sarah qualified the mare’s dam, Just Maybe, for the HOYS SEIB SFAS finals 11 years ago.

“I’m delighted she’s following in her dam’s footsteps,” said Sarah, of the first-season mare.

SEIB SFAS riding horse

Herbie, ridden by cardiology nurse Alex Windross, took the riding horse crown. Alex’s decision to show the grey gelding came when she lost her old horse, Freddie, earlier this year.

“It was losing Freddie that made me decide to show Herbie; it was one last little dedication to him,” said Alex.

SEIB SFAS working pony

Home-bred New Forest Langorra Ginger Port took the working pony accolade for Natalie Pastor. The six-year-old gelding is out of Natalie’s working hunter Portmore Lil. Natalie, who works in pharmaceuticals, backed and has produced “Larry” herself.

SEIB SFAS working show horse

Topping the working show horse line-up was An Buachaill Ban Bui, owned and ridden by Maxine Linas. As well as show, the pair also event at BE90 level and have qualified for the regional finals. Maxine runs a social media marketing company, Maximise Social.

You might also be interested in…

Don’t miss a second of the action from HOYS on HorseandHound.co.uk with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited websitesubscription. Join now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page HOYS magazine report, including in-depth analysis of all the showing and showjumping, plus exclusive comments, on sale Thursday 13 October.