



The Catplant Group of Companies Ltd HOYS hunter of the year classes took up the morning in the Andrews Bowen international arena at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). But which combination will go on to lift the overall hunter tri-colour later tonight?

Find out which horses took home the top six placings in each of the HOYS hunter of the year classes (details as per the HOYS catalogue).

The Catplant Group of Companies Ltd lightweight show hunter of the year

1. Jill Day’s View Point and Robert Walker

2. Sarah-Ann Gunn’s Kilcarna Brilliant and Will Morton

3. Camilla Stowell Davies and her own Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

4. Vincent Seddon and his own Loughanboy

5. Anne Hebron and her own Lambwath Moonlight Bay (wildcard)

6. Chloe Stiley’s Gone To Ground and Brian Murphy

The Catplant Group of Companies Ltd middleweight show hunter of the year

1. Robert Walker and Crystal Cove

2. Jayne Ross and Sam Powell’s Bloomfield Greystones

3. Loraine Homer and Liz Prowting’s Bloomfield Eloquence

4. Katie Jerram-Hunnable and Ruth Flack’s Castle Howard Legacy

5. Jill Day’s Mardi Gras and Danielle Leach

6. Justine Armstrong-Small and her own Carlingfords King

The Catplant Group of Companies Ltd heavyweight show hunter of the year

1. Jono Fryer’s Fuerty Emperor and Lauren Brill

2. Rose Bailey’s Twinshock Warrior and Jayne Ross

3. Claire Oliver and Victoria Tate and Gemma Lovick’s Isle Bright

4. Lucinda Martin and her own Red Rhythm

5. The Late Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II and now His Majesty The King’s Lancer and Katie Jerram-Hunnable

6. Hayley Eslor and Sandra Curtis’ Toux Ajay

