Celebrating HOYS supreme ponies of the year: 2003–2025

We look back through at all the HOYS supreme pony of the year winners to celebrate the careers of the top ponies in the show ring since Horse of the Year Show introduced the supreme pony title in 2003.
This year’s Supreme Products 2025 HOYS supreme pony of the year title was lifted by Elmswood Spring Parade (Simba), led by John Harvey and with Florence Rendall, six, in the saddle. Simba was bred by John and his owner Brogan West, making the win all the more special.
HOYS supreme pony of the year winners
2025 supreme pony: Elmswood Spring Parade, ridden by Florence Rendall and led by John Harvey
2024 supreme pony: Derw Dream Boy, ridden by Sienna Clay with Craig Elenor at the bridle
2023 supreme pony: Swan Lake, ridden by Sophie Staveley
2022 supreme pony: Noble Peppermint, ridden by Elsie Lynch
2021 supreme pony: Roseberry Final Edition, ridden by Ellie Harrington
2019 supreme pony: Coco Bongo, ridden by Chloe Lemieux
2018: Carmens Novello, ridden by Lucy Glover
2017: Thistledown Van-Der-Vaart, ridden by Olivia Brightmore and led by Sharn Linney
2016: Litton Enterprise, ridden by Phoebe Price
2015: Sarum Rembrandt, ridden by Sarah Parker
2014: Barkway Moonfairy, ridden by Talia Aristidou
2013: Nynwood Fantasia, with producer John Harvey
2012: Stirlingdene, ridden by Frazer Atherden
2011: Crystal Vision, ridden by Harriet Dennison
2010: Charn Secret Legend, with producer Peter Emmerson
2009: Greylands Maid In The Dark, ridden by Harriet Dennison
2008: Chagford Lewis, produced by Katy Carter and ridden by her daughter Poppy
2007: Waxwing Thumbs Up, ridden by Charlotte Dent
2006: Fairholme Rossetta’s Rhapsody, ridden by Chloe Willett
2005: Broadgrove Chatterbox, ridden by Jemima Walker
2004: Chiddock Over the Limit, ridden by Nick Scholfield
2003: Penwayn Ryan, ridden by Laura Collett
About the HOYS supreme pony title
The supreme pony of the year was first crowned at HOYS in 2003. Until then the top ponies of the show went forward to the supreme horse of the year championship.
In 2014, the number of ponies forward for the supreme increased as all the mountain and moorland (M&M) champions became eligible (ridden pony, working hunter pony and mini pony), rather than only the M&M supreme pony of the year champion, as in previous years.
M&Ms have taken the supreme pony title on five occasions so far, starting with Welsh section A Penwayn Ryan in 2003. He was ridden by Laura Collett, who has since gone on to become a successful five-star event rider and won Olympic team gold in both Tokyo and Paris.
