Celebrating HOYS supreme ponies of the year: 2003–2025





We look back through at all the HOYS supreme pony of the year winners to celebrate the careers of the top ponies in the show ring since Horse of the Year Show introduced the supreme pony title in 2003.

This year’s Supreme Products 2025 HOYS supreme pony of the year title was lifted by Elmswood Spring Parade (Simba), led by John Harvey and with Florence Rendall, six, in the saddle. Simba was bred by John and his owner Brogan West, making the win all the more special.

HOYS supreme pony of the year winners

2025 supreme pony: Elmswood Spring Parade, ridden by Florence Rendall and led by John Harvey

2024 supreme pony: Derw Dream Boy, ridden by Sienna Clay with Craig Elenor at the bridle

2023 supreme pony: Swan Lake, ridden by Sophie Staveley

2022 supreme pony: Noble Peppermint, ridden by Elsie Lynch

2021 supreme pony: Roseberry Final Edition, ridden by Ellie Harrington

2019 supreme pony: Coco Bongo, ridden by Chloe Lemieux

2018: Carmens Novello, ridden by Lucy Glover

2017: Thistledown Van-Der-Vaart, ridden by Olivia Brightmore and led by Sharn Linney

2016: Litton Enterprise, ridden by Phoebe Price

2015: Sarum Rembrandt, ridden by Sarah Parker

2014: Barkway Moonfairy, ridden by Talia Aristidou

2013: Nynwood Fantasia, with producer John Harvey

2012: Stirlingdene, ridden by Frazer Atherden

2011: Crystal Vision, ridden by Harriet Dennison

2010: Charn Secret Legend, with producer Peter Emmerson

2009: Greylands Maid In The Dark, ridden by Harriet Dennison

2008: Chagford Lewis, produced by Katy Carter and ridden by her daughter Poppy

2007: Waxwing Thumbs Up, ridden by Charlotte Dent

2006: Fairholme Rossetta’s Rhapsody, ridden by Chloe Willett

2005: Broadgrove Chatterbox, ridden by Jemima Walker

2004: Chiddock Over the Limit, ridden by Nick Scholfield

2003: Penwayn Ryan, ridden by Laura Collett

About the HOYS supreme pony title

The supreme pony of the year was first crowned at HOYS in 2003. Until then the top ponies of the show went forward to the supreme horse of the year championship.

In 2014, the number of ponies forward for the supreme increased as all the mountain and moorland (M&M) champions became eligible (ridden pony, working hunter pony and mini pony), rather than only the M&M supreme pony of the year champion, as in previous years.

M&Ms have taken the supreme pony title on five occasions so far, starting with Welsh section A Penwayn Ryan in 2003. He was ridden by Laura Collett, who has since gone on to become a successful five-star event rider and won Olympic team gold in both Tokyo and Paris.

