{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Celebrating HOYS supreme ponies of the year: 2003–2025

Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • We look back through at all the HOYS supreme pony of the year winners to celebrate the careers of the top ponies in the show ring since Horse of the Year Show introduced the supreme pony title in 2003.

    This year’s Supreme Products 2025 HOYS supreme pony of the year title was lifted by Elmswood Spring Parade (Simba), led by John Harvey and with Florence Rendall, six, in the saddle. Simba was bred by John and his owner Brogan West, making the win all the more special.

    HOYS supreme pony of the year winners

    2025 supreme pony: Elmswood Spring Parade, ridden by Florence Rendall and led by John Harvey

    Elmswood Spring Parade, ridden by Florence Rendall and led by John Harvey.

    2024 supreme pony: Derw Dream Boy, ridden by Sienna Clay with Craig Elenor at the bridle

    HOYS Supreme pony champions

    2023 supreme pony: Swan Lake, ridden by Sophie Staveley  

    HOYS supreme pony 2023

    2022 supreme pony: Noble Peppermint, ridden by Elsie Lynch

    Noble Peppermint Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship during the Horse of the Year Show 2022

    2021 supreme pony: Roseberry Final Edition, ridden by Ellie Harrington

    Ellie Harrington and Roseberry Final Edition are pony supremes at HOYS 2021

    2019 supreme pony: Coco Bongo, ridden by Chloe Lemieux 

    2018: Carmens Novello, ridden by Lucy Glover 

    CARMENS NOVELLO for owner Charlotte Read, winner of the Rockleigh School Supreme Pony of the Year Championship at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

    2017: Thistledown Van-Der-Vaart, ridden by Olivia Brightmore and led by Sharn Linney 

    2016: Litton Enterprise, ridden by Phoebe Price

    Phoebe Price riding LITTON ENTERPRISE owned by Joanne Price, Champion in the Supreme Pony of The Year Championship during HOYS in the NEC in Warwickshire in the UK on 9th October 2016

    2015: Sarum Rembrandt, ridden by Sarah Parker 

    Welsh Section A / Welsh Mountain Pony

    2014: Barkway Moonfairy, ridden by Talia Aristidou

    2013: Nynwood Fantasia, with producer John Harvey 

    2013: Nynwood Fantasia

    2012: Stirlingdene, ridden by Frazer Atherden 

    2012: Stirlingdene

    2011: Crystal Vision, ridden by Harriet Dennison 

    2011: Crystal Vision ridden by Harriet Dennison

    2010: Charn Secret Legend, with producer Peter Emmerson 

    2010: Charn Secret Legend

    2009: Greylands Maid In The Dark, ridden by Harriet Dennison 

    CRYSTAL VISION AND HARRIET DENNISON

    2008: Chagford Lewis, produced by Katy Carter and ridden by her daughter Poppy 

    2008: Chagford Lewis

    2007: Waxwing Thumbs Up, ridden by Charlotte Dent 

    2007: Waxwing Thumbs Up

    2006: Fairholme Rossetta’s Rhapsody, ridden by Chloe Willett 

    2006: Fairholme Rossetta’s Rhapsody

    2005: Broadgrove Chatterbox, ridden by Jemima Walker 

    2005: Broadgrove Chatterbox

    2004: Chiddock Over the Limit, ridden by Nick Scholfield 

    2004: Chiddock Over the Limit

    2003: Penwayn Ryan, ridden by Laura Collett

    2003: Penwayn Ryan

    About the HOYS supreme pony title

    The supreme pony of the year was first crowned at HOYS in 2003. Until then the top ponies of the show went forward to the supreme horse of the year championship.

    In 2014, the number of ponies forward for the supreme increased as all the mountain and moorland (M&M) champions became eligible (ridden pony, working hunter pony and mini pony), rather than only the M&M supreme pony of the year champion, as in previous years.

    M&Ms have taken the supreme pony title on five occasions so far, starting with Welsh section A Penwayn Ryan in 2003. He was ridden by Laura Collett, who has since gone on to become a successful five-star event rider and won Olympic team gold in both Tokyo and Paris.

    You may also be interested in:

    Bethan Simons
    Bethan Simons

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
    Bethan Simons

    You may like...