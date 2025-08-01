Where to stay during your visit to HOYS





Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is a major event in the calendar, so we’ve put together a list of hotels near HOYS at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The event will take place on 8–12 October this year at Birmingham’s NEC. Finding hotels near Horse of the Year Show will help you make the most of your visit to the show, whether you’re there to spectate, support, compete or work.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Horse of the Year Show, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue (B40 1NT).

Hotels near Horse of the Year Show

Novotel Birmingham Airport

Distance: 1.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

This is the closest 4-star hotel to the airport terminals, and there are regular trains to the NEC just a two-minute walk away. View Deal

B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near HOYS

Church Farm, Bickenhill

Distance: 1.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Sleep in converted stables at this farm stay B&B. All rooms are en-suite, have flat screen TV and access to free wifi. View Deal

Gayton B&B

Distance: 2.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

This highly rated B&B provides an English breakfast, flatscreen TV and free wifi. View Deal

The White Lion Inn

Distance: 2.9 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

With a traditional restaurant and ale bar, this inn has elegant decor and period features – and is just 10 mins from the NEC. View Deal

Apartments near HOYS

Aylesford Drive, Marston Green

Distance to HOYS: 1.9 miles

This 3-bed house sleeps up to six people if you make use of the sofa bed. View Deal

Merlene Croft, Marston Green

Distance to HOYS: 1.9 miles

This 2-bed apartment sleeps up to six people if you make use of the sofa bed. View Deal

