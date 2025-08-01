{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Where to stay during your visit to HOYS

    • Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is a major event in the calendar, so we’ve put together a list of hotels near HOYS at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The event will take place on 8–12 October this year at Birmingham’s NEC. Finding hotels near Horse of the Year Show will help you make the most of your visit to the show, whether you’re there to spectate, support, compete or work.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Horse of the Year Show, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue (B40 1NT).

    Hotels near Horse of the Year Show

    Ibis Birmingham Airport and NEC
    Distance: 1.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    Situated at Birmingham International Airport, this modern hotel is particularly handy if you’re flying in for the show.

    Novotel Birmingham Airport
    Distance: 1.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This is the closest 4-star hotel to the airport terminals, and there are regular trains to the NEC just a two-minute walk away.

    Royal Square Hotel
    Distance: 1.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    This hotel offers a range of rooms and is just a short drive to the NEC.

    Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Airport
    Distance: 1.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This hotel offers a range of rooms, including family interconnecting rooms.

    Arden Hotel and Leisure Club, Bickenhill
    Distance: 1.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    Located right by the NEC, this 3-star hotel has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, snooker room and a fully equipped gym.

    Premier Inn Birmingham NEC/Airport
    Distance: 1.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    If you’re a fan of a Premier Inn, this one is the closest to HOYS.

    Tri-Star Hotel, Elmdon
    Distance: 2.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This highly rated hotel offers a range of rooms.

    Travelodge Birmingham Airport
    Distance: 3.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This is the closest Travelodge to the NEC – a great option for a budget stay.

    Strawberry Bank Hotel, Meriden
    Distance: 4.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    This hotel has a garden and restaurant with a wide range of options.

    The Bulls Head by Innkeeper’s Collection
    Distance: 4.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3/5
    With real fires and traditional food, this 17th-century coaching inn is less than a 10-min drive to the NEC.

    Best Western Plus Manor Hotel Birmingham
    Distance: 4.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This four-star hotel has 110 rooms and a restaurant on site.

    B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near HOYS

    Church Farm, Bickenhill
    Distance: 1.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    Sleep in converted stables at this farm stay B&B. All rooms are en-suite, have flat screen TV and access to free wifi.

    Gayton B&B
    Distance: 2.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This highly rated B&B provides an English breakfast, flatscreen TV and free wifi.

    The White Lion Inn
    Distance: 2.9 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    With a traditional restaurant and ale bar, this inn has elegant decor and period features – and is just 10 mins from the NEC.

    Broadwell Guest House, Meriden
    Distance: 4.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
    All rooms in this guesthouse are en suite.

    Apartments near HOYS

    Aylesford Drive, Marston Green
    Distance to HOYS: 1.9 miles
    This 3-bed house sleeps up to six people if you make use of the sofa bed.

    Merlene Croft, Marston Green
    Distance to HOYS: 1.9 miles
    This 2-bed apartment sleeps up to six people if you make use of the sofa bed.

    Clarksland Grove, Marston Green
    Distance to HOYS: 2.1 miles
    This 5-bed house sleeps up to 9 people. It has two bathrooms and private parking.

    Greenlands Road, Marston Green
    Distance to HOYS: 2.9 miles
    This 2-bed modern flat sleeps up to 5 people if you use the sofa bed in the living room. It has free on-site parking.

    Merstone Close, Marston Green
    Distance to HOYS: 3 miles
    This spacious house has 5 bedrooms and three bathrooms. It can sleep up to 12 people.

    The Stable Mews, Marston Green
    Distance to HOYS: 3.4 miles
    This 2-bed modern house sleeps up to 4 people.

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H∓H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
