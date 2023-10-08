‘HOYS is his show’: perfect pony and 11-year-old jockey retain show pony of the year title





The perfect pint-sized combination of 11-year-old Lola Carabine and the Harker Family’s legendary 128cm show pony Ardenhall Blenheim (Joules) reclaimed the British Show Pony Society children’s riding pony of the year championship they lifted in 2022 at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Lola and Joules impressed judges Joanne Dean and Jane Darrah throughout the day.

“This pony didn’t put a foot wrong all day, but he also had the WOW factor,” said Jane.

Joanne added: “It had impeccable manners, and always looked as though it was enjoying its job.”

Joules, a 14-year-old gelding, was bred by Jane May by Ardenhall Party Piece out of Ardenhall Champagne.

Lola, a double HOYS winner last season, too, was celebrating her second championship of the week, as on Wednesday she had lifted the mini M&M championship riding The Leeming Family’s Thistledown San-Siro.

When asked if she felt the pressure heading into the morning’s 122cm show pony class after winning last term Lola said: “Not really. I’m sitting on Joules, and I trust him and he makes it easy for me.”

“He’s just foot-perfect everytime he goes into the ring,” said producer Victoria Harker, of the gelding who has been with her family for eight years. “He’s just faultless, and the partnership is just beautiful to watch.

“HOYS is Joules’ show; he loves it.”

At home, Joules is kept sweet with minimal schooling.

“He’s a fun pony and he just hacks about,” said Victoria. “He knows his job inside out. We just let him be a pony, that’s the secret to his longevity.”

Lilly Ahern-Lee, also 11, took reserve riding seven-year-old 138cm campaigner Colbeach Caprice. The mare is on loan from Jerome Harforth.

Caprice has been based with the Aherns since she was a four-year-old and while she has only ever been lightly shown, she finished second at HOYS in both 2021 and 2022.

