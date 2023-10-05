‘He is the coolest pony who loves life’: HOYS glory for 13-year-old and scopey Welsh





A 13-year-old rider beat the best in the working hunter pony business to score the Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. M&M 122cm working hunter pony of the year championship at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show. Ollie Rowlands and his mother Fiona Aston’s Welsh section A gelding Delami Bravado (Benny) jumped a stunning clear en route to enjoying their first NEC lap of honour.

Benny, who is by Dukeshill Dotcom out of Brynrodyn Blodwen, was started by Hannah Turnock who contended him lightly on the flat. Fiona bought him during lockdown, as she explained: “I was a key worker and I needed something to keep the children occupied when they were off school. So, we bought Benny as a project pony. Ollie taught him to jump and he’s trained him up the levels himself.”

On their HOYS debut in 2022, Ollie and Benny, who qualified for this year’s final at The Showing Register’s inaugural amateur show, finished fourth. They also qualified for this year’s RIHS final and they won at Royal Windsor. Back in 2021, the pair won at the STARS championships.

“Benny is the coolest pony,” Fiona added. “He’s the cheekiest, happiest little chappy who loves life. He likes a big occasion and he adores his jumping. We’re completely home-produced, though I can’t take any credit for it; Ollie has made this pony.”

After his win, Ollie said: “Benny is one amazing little pony. It was a meaty track, but that’s what I expected at a championship show.”

When asked what his plan is for the main arena championship, Ollie said he’ll be aiming for a 100% strike rate: “My plan is to go and win it! I’ll be trying my best.”

