‘He was absolutely foot-perfect for me’: Highland stallion reigns on his first HOYS visit





Amber Thorpe landed the National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds M&M ridden Highland pony of the year title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with her own stallion Marksman Of Mendick.

The seven-year-old, who is by Strathmore Airlie out of Gissings Luscardene, was making his debut at HOYS, after qualifying at Derbyshire Festival on his first attempt.

“I honestly cannot believe it; I never dreamed this could happen when I bought him,” said Essex-based Amber, who bought Marksman with the intention of him filling the hoof-prints of her successful stallion Highland Chief Of Talisker (Junior), supreme M&M at the 2019 Royal International Horse Show.

Marksman, a former H&H one to watch, was bought directly from his breeders, Kate Dykes and her late husband John Dykes.

Marksman’s in-hand tally includes the Highland Pony Society breed show supreme title. On his ridden CV is this year’s NPS summer championships reserve supreme British Isles ridden title and he was also a RIHS finalist.

“Me and my mum, Claire Thorpe, flew to Scotland to view him, which was quite an ordeal as Mum hates flying,” said Amber, when recalling how the impressive steel grey came to join her team. “John and Kate picked us up from the airport and as soon as we saw him we loved him and bought him.”

Amber was understandably shocked to win her first-ever HOYS final: “I couldn’t stop crying. He was absolutely foot-perfect for me today.

“He is an absolute gentleman in every way possible. He stood like a rock and was falling asleep in the line-up, as happy as anything. This is an absolute dream.”

