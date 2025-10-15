Showing producer under investigation for backing dummy video





A showing producer and judge is being investigated in connection with a video that has been widely shared online.

Footage of a horse in a turnout pen in full tack with a backing dummy on board and its head strapped to the saddle were circulated this month. Showing societies have released statements – and a petition calling for a lifetime ban from “keeping, training or working horses in any capacity” has more than 2,770 signatures.

Charlotte Brunt shared the video, which has been seen more than 500,000 times.

She told H&H the footage had initially been shared by the non-horsey dog walker who took it, and who wants to remain anonymous. She said the walker saw the horse on her way past, then again when she came back and took the video as “she thought something didn’t seem right”.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up as it has,” she said. “Within 24 hours, societies were putting out statements saying he’d been suspended. That’s a step in the right direction but it needs to be more than that.”

She added that she shared the footage to try to put a stop to unethical practices.

“There’s too much turning a blind eye,” she said. “I’m fed up with horses not having a voice or getting fair treatment or the justice they deserve.”

On 4 October, the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) said in a statement: “In light of video footage brought to the attention of the boards of the BSHA and Sport Horse Breeding (GB) today, and the serious welfare concerns contained therein, it had been decided by both organisations to suspend the membership of the connected party with immediate effect, pending full investigation.”

The Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS (UK)) also said an investigation had been launched into “footage brought to our attention”.

“We want to assure our members and the wider community that CHAPS (UK) takes all concerns extremely seriously,” the society said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that the investigation is handled thoroughly, fairly, and in line with our established disciplinary procedures.”

The following day, Irish Draught Horse Society (GB) chairman James Noblett put out a statement that read: “The Irish Draught Horse Society (GB) has been made aware of a video posted online that contains the potential mistreatment of a horse. We will not tolerate any abuse of animals in our members’ care. We have therefore taken the decision to suspend the alleged party involved until a full investigation is undertaken.”

Call for information

An RSPCA spokesperson told H&H: “We urge anyone with information on this incident to make contact with the RSPCA at either rspca.org.uk/reportaconcern or by ringing 0300 1238018.”

H&H understands that the suspended producer is Peter Hodgkinson. H&H approached Mr Hodgkinson for comment on this case and he said: “I am fully assisting all societies with any investigations, and any animal is looked after to the highest standard.”

In 2019, Mr Hodgkinson was suspended after a horse in his care tested positive for potassium bromide, an anti-convulsant that also has a sedative effect.

Mr Hodgkinson said at the time that he had not heard of bromide beforehand, and that he believed the drug entered the horse’s system after he ate feed left in the on-site stabling he had booked.

The BSHA tribunal report said there was no evidence he had booked stabling at the venue and that his explanation demonstrated he “was guilty of a dereliction of his duty of care for the welfare of the horse”.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now