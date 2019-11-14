Showing world acts on first positive bromide case *H&H Plus*

A showing producer has been suspended for three months and ordered to pay a £500 fine and £2,000 in costs after a horse in his care tested positive for potassium bromide.

Light hunter Forever Faberge, produced by Peter Hodgkinson, was randomly selected for testing by a British Show Horse Association (BSHA) steward at Wales and West in August 2018. His blood sample indicated a “high level” of the controlled drug, an anti-convulsant which also has a sedative effect.

Potassium bromide was only added to the FEI equine prohibited substance list, on which BHSA bases its anti-doping rules, in January 2018 — making the case one of the first positives for the substance.

