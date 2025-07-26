



Vikki Smith finally triumphed at her “nemesis show” when she won the NPS/Baileys Horse Feeds 143cm mountain and moorland (M&M) working hunter pony final and overall section championship with Penny Sutton’s New Forest stallion Lovelyhill Folklore (George) at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

“I’ve had seconds here – he’s been second here in the workers and in the flats – but it’s always been my nemesis show; it’s always eluded me. But he felt incredible today,” said Vikki.

Although a win at this show may have long been an accolade left for this pair to tick off, they are not without their list of impressive results. As well as the two seconds here, they have won the open flat class at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and stood second in the workers there.

“He’s 14 now, so you always wonder how many years and shows you’ve got left. I didn’t get him until he was nine, and because of Covid this is only our fourth season,” said Vikki. “You always just think you’re running out of time and I felt he really deserves a big win. He’s been so consistent and he gives everything in that jumping arena. I prayed one day he’d get that moment.”

But it was a moment that almost didn’t happen. “He’s had a virus and has been off for several weeks,” said Vikki, “so he’s not done that many shows yet this year.”

Luckily, he was back on form in the nick of time and will now be aiming to bag a return ticket to HOYS.

Vikki explained that George occupies a special place on the yard: “He’s the yard king. He has his stable, and he has his field, and he’s totally pampered.

Bred by Alex Humble and Kerry Dovey-Whiting, the Applewitch Magic son juggles ridden duties with covering.

“He covered a mare of Penny’s a couple of weeks ago, and he’s got some really nice stock on the ground. I saw one at the Great Yorkshire and thought, ‘ooh! I wouldn’t mind getting my hands on that!’ so maybe in the future I will,” Vikki said.

In reserve was the uber-consistent 133cm winning Welsh section B Rushill Diplomat, ridden on this occasion by Jessica Talbot, deputising for owner Sarah Parker while she honoured commitments for other owners. The Janpete Tom Thumb nine-year-old is multi-garlanded, with wins at HOYS and at London International (LIHS) under his belt.

Winning the 122cm class was Debbie Barker-Runiewicz’s 14-year-old Moonpenny Delphinius with Debbie’s daughter Molly Barker in the saddle, and Aimee White rode her own 16-year-old former winner here, Lisnadrisha Tictac to top the exceeding 143cm division.

You may also be interested in:

