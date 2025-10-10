



Clonfert Melody’s Boy proved himself to be the gift that keeps on giving for Amy Canavan-Smith when they clinched the Jacksons of Yorkshire mountain and moorland working hunter pony championship on the second day of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The pair jumped a stunning round to win the 143cm M&M working hunter pony of the year title before giving an exceptional account of themselves in the overall championship in the Andrews Bowen International Arena.

Amy’s husband John purchased the I Love You Melody seven-year-old Connemara as a Valentine’s Day present as a foal. Known as “Dave” at home, he was gelded earlier this year and Amy had always believed he would be a future champion.

“I always knew he had this win in him. It always means more because it’s the progress and it clarifies to me that I’m not a one trick pony and I can make champions.

“That means more to me because I have done everything myself with him right from the beginning,” said a stunned Amy, who was attending HOYS for the first time in 12 years without her dual HOYS mountain and moorland working hunter champion, the bay Connemara Laburnum Richard.

Whilst Dave will be in new ownership next season, Amy will retain the ride until his new young jockey is ready to take over. “This meant a lot to John as he adores the pony – probably more than me! He was never for sale when we sold him, but we knew it was the right thing for Dave,” added Amy.

Standing reserve in the mountain and moorland working hunter pony championship was the Jacksons of Yorkshire Mountain & Moorland Junior 122cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year champion, eight-year-old Alice Hartenfeld and Exmoor pony Anchor Lullaby.

“I can’t believe I won at HOYS and got reserve champion – she is the best pony ever,” said an excited Alice.

Love makes a comeback

Georgia Love made a triumphant comeback after breaking her leg at the end of March, forcing a four month hiatus from the showring. Her win in the Jacksons of Yorkshire Mountain & Moorland 133cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year aboard Chloe Tyler’s Welsh section C Dycott Special Delivery broke Georgia’s curse of “seconditus” and booked her a first spin in the mountain and moorland working hunter pony championship.

“I’ve been competing here for 19 years and this is my first win,” admitted Georgia, who has tallied up four seconds here – including finishing second in the National Pony Society/Supreme Products New Forest Pony of the Year with Burley Burberry on the first day of HOYS.

Rachel Turner was another producer enjoying her first HOYS win in the saddle in the Jacksons of Yorkshire Mountain & Moorland Exc. 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year with Highland Des. The 11-year-old Connemara gelding – who is in his first season in this class – was making his HOYS debut for owners Georgina and Issy Williams.

