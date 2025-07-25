



Craig Kiddier and Susan Tennant’s outstanding Mulberry Lane claimed their third consecutive victory in the Baileys Horse Feeds supreme working hunter Championship, marking a remarkable hat trick at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

“He’s just amazing,” said Craig. “To win it one year is mega, to do it for the third time is incredible. He just loves it here – he’s only ever been three times and he’s taken three championships.”

Known for his scope, presence and impeccable temperament, the 10-year-old loves the iconic lap of honour with the hounds which adds to the spectacle.

“The lap of honour here with the hounds is so special – he loves hounds,” said Craig. “He hunts quite a lot, so this environment suits him perfectly.”

Craig praised the course at Hickstead for its natural flow and technical challenge: “It was a good, technical, flowing course with enough questions. This is always a special class because of the natural obstacles – it’s perfect for a horse that hunts.”

Craig is now looking hopefully ahead to the supreme championship.

“I took the supreme here last year and jumped the wall. I need a plan this time! I’d love to jump the water, but I doubt they’d let me.”

Versatile and talented, Mulberry Lane exemplifies the rare blend of show ring style and working ability.

“Horses like him aren’t around – he’s a show horse that jumps,” Craig added. “He was second yesterday in the middleweights, but he’s also an outright worker.

“He was supreme at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last year in the flat, but winning the workers at HOYS — that’s the last one we’ve got to tick off.”

Pimms O’Clock is reserve supreme working hunter at Royal International

Reserve went to William Pittendrigh riding the 12-year-old Pimms O’Clock, owned by Helen Dyer. The pair had graduated to the championship by winning the Baileys Horse Feeds lightweight working hunter championship.

William has had a challenging year: “It feels like one of those years when things aren’t quite plain sailing, but we keep chugging away and then days like today happen.”

He praised the support of his owner and said: “I’m grateful to Helen for putting her trust into me to ride and prepare Pimms, and our efforts have been rewarded as she does just as much behind the scenes”

