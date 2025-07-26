



An action-packed week for Francoise Babington and her own chestnut mare Scarlet Ribbons (J-Lo) ended in style as they claimed the Alan Marni Meta Lounge Ltd supreme amateur hunter championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

The 11-year-old lightweight hunter and Francoise had topped the amateur lightweight final en route to the overall supreme; J-Lo, by Wish Upon A Star out of Javelin, has had a successful week.

Francoise explained: “We were sixth in the lightweights on Thursday, third in the ladies’ side-saddle, and then we jumped the worker course at 7.30 this morning.”

Francoise, who returned to showing six years ago after time away from the sport, was thrilled to win this prestigious title.

“I’ve been in the show ring since I was small. I took some time out and did a bit of racing, rode as an amateur for a while, then stepped away completely to focus on family and the business. I came back about six years ago and actually won this class two years ago on my other horse, Seabourne Silent Valley.”

She added: “We call her J-Lo because she’s very sassy, but she just loves showing off. To have her and be able to take this win, doing her from home, is just so special.”

Eventer turns to showing

In the Irish Horse Board home-produced amateur hunter championship, victory went to Constantine, a 12-year-old bay small hunter owned and ridden by Pretoria Lee.

“He’s 12 now,” said Pretoria, who bought him two years ago. “I’m an eventer, but I thought I’d have a go at showing, and I couldn’t have a better horse to do it on.”

She noted the contrast between the disciplines “It’s a challenge not having set times, but it’s so much more family-orientated; I can bring everyone with me. It’s a different discipline with its own challenges, but days like this make it all worthwhile.”

She added: “I’ve just had the most wonderful day. The dream was to win here. The next goal is to qualify for [Horse of the Year Show] HOYS.”

Both the reserve supreme amateur and reserve home-produced accolades went to Red Rhythm, a 10-year-old bay gelding by Penmerryls Rhythm and Blues out of Princess Diana, owned and ridden by Lucinda Martin.

“We’ve had the most phenomenal week,” said Lucinda. “He was fourth in the open heavyweights and absolutely shone. Then he was pulled top in his class and stayed there, and to go on and take both reserve titles is something else.”

Away from the ring, Lucinda has a full-time career: “I’m an interior designer and was just named one of Town & Country Magazine’s top 50 interior designers, so I’m having a dream week! Life is very busy and my mum looks after him, so I’m so lucky to have a horse this special, one in a million, and he shines when it matters.”

The pair recently qualified for HOYS at Stoneleigh.

“I think I’ll be competing on my birthday. We’ve also got the national hunter championships coming up, though I’m getting married in 13 days, so I need to fit in a quick mini-moon before we compete again!”

