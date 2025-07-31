



Danielle Heath and the charismatic Mr Vincent claimed the 2025 Royal International cob championship, the Surrey Envelopes British Show Horse Association supreme cob title at the Agria-sponsored show.

His shocked owner Isabella Mears Wood just missed the moment catching his lap of honour still in her jacket and breeches having run over from another ring.

“I can’t quite believe it,” said Isabella. “I was in the maxis with my other cob so I think I’m going to have to watch the videos a few times.”

Her disbelief is perhaps quite understandable given Isabella found the 10-year-old after posting an appeal on Facebook for a horse to hack and enjoy at home.

“His former owner Nigel Fuller said, ‘I’ve got just the horse for you. You’ll have loads of fun with him – he’s as honest as the day is long,’ and he is to be fair. I went for one lesson with Danielle and she said, ‘We have to show this horse, he’s a superstar,’” explained Isabella.

He has an undeniably sunny outlook as he goes.

“He’s loving every moment. The bigger the ring, the better he is. He’s just a little showman,” said Danielle.

Reserve champion in the 2025 Royal International cob championship heads to Scotland

In reserve for the 2025 Royal International cob championship was a teary Kirstine Douglas, who was fielding both second-placed cobs. She chose well, opting to ride Morean Hamilton’s 14-year-old lightweight runner-up Mr Bear.

“I’ve had him since a four-year-old,” said Kirstine, clearly moved by the occasion. “When you go into a championship on a second, you just don’t expect anything. This is just a dream. He’s a lovely little horse, he really is. He’s been a super little horse for me.”

Kirstine left Jasean Spraggett to pick up Morean’s Morrows Highwayman’s reins, second in the heavyweight division.

Jayne Ross piloted the jolly goer Hortons Rainman, a nine-year-old recently recruited to new owner Alan Marnie’s team.

In ninth place was Rachel Mccourt’s versatile Firespell piloted by Amelia Hood. He swapped rider and bridle later in the day to top the working show horse with Amelia’s husband Oliver in the saddle for the second time consecutively.

“He jumped so well,” said Oliver, “we’re thrilled with him. He’s a lot of fun.”

