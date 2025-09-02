Horse chased by loose dogs found stuck in bog and had to be put down





A horse who was chased by loose dogs and got stuck in a bog had to be put down as a result, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Officers are appealing for information on or witnesses to the incident in the Highlands at the end of July, as they seek to trace the person responsible.

A spokesperson for the force said that a man was seen getting out of a white van with two brown spaniels at about 6pm on Thursday, 24 July. The van was on the Affric Kintail Way between Shenval and Corrimony in Shenval Forest, northwest Scotland.

“The dogs were not under proper control, and charged at two horses being hacked which caused them to spook,” the spokesperson said. “Thankfully the riders weren’t on the horses at the time.

“The horses were traced nearby, however they were stuck in a peat bog and couldn’t get out.”

The spokesperson said that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called for help and crews attended.

“After several hours they managed to free the horses. Sadly, one of the horses had to be euthanised due to its injuries,” he said.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man with the dogs as described in the area, especially if you saw the van he was driving.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 3960 of 25/07/2025.

