Princess Royal to join nearly 300 riders and horses in centuries-old tradition





The Princess Royal will be among nearly 300 riders taking part in a centuries-old ride through Edinburgh this Sunday (14 September) as part of celebrations to mark the city’s 900th anniversary.

Princess Anne is to take part in the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches, which originated in the 16th century as a vital inspection of the city’s boundaries and has become a public event that attracts thousands of spectators as it “celebrates civic pride, heritage and horsemanship”.

The ride this year also features a “people’s procession”; 900 citizens representative of the city’s “rich heritage and vibrant present”.

“This event is a living connection to Edinburgh’s past,” said event spokesperson Sam Lockhart.

“It will be bringing together riders from across Scotland and beyond, uniting communities in celebration of tradition, resilience and the beauty of our city.”

“We are honoured that Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal will be joining the event on horseback, marking the culmination of the Edinburgh 900 celebrations. We look forward to sharing with Her Royal Highness the spirit, pride and community that has woven the historical and cultural tapestry of the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches.”

The event also marks the return of Randolph Murray to the city with the “blue blanket” standard, and the news of the Scottish defeat at the Battle of Flodden in 1513.

The hundreds of riders, dressed in traditional uniform and coloured sashes representing the Scottish common riding towns, those known for the tradition of riding the boundaries, will be led by those selected as the 2025 Edinburgh captain and lass, Adam Geehan carrying the Edinburgh city banner and Kirsten Lees.

The riders and horses will start in the countryside surrounding the city, and finish, accompanied by pipe bands, on the Edinburgh Royal Mile. Spectators are welcomed to line the route; viewing points include Mortonhall Estate, Lasswade Road, Captain’s Road, Craigmillar Castle Park, Duddingston Village, Holyrood Park and the Royal Mile.

“The people’s procession is a living tribute to the people who have shaped Edinburgh across centuries” said Iain Whyte, chair of the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches. “If you’re in town, this will be a day to remember. We are delighted that Scottish broadcaster, actor and pantomime legend Grant Stott will be leading the procession and we will be welcoming groups from across Edinburgh, including schools, community organisations, charities, volunteers, music, dance, theatre and more.

“Expect to see everything from surgeons to sporting institutions, bus drivers to paramedics, school pupils to military veterans. What better way to celebrate Edinburgh’s 900th year as a city than to put our citizens at the forefront of the stage?”

