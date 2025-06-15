



UK-based New Zealander Samantha (Sam) Lissington recorded the best result of her career so far when finishing runner-up in the 2025 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials results today (15 June).

Thirty-three-year-old Sam, who moved from New Zealand to the UK in 2019, was riding 14-year-old gelding Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ, who she owns alongside her husband Brayden and Pip McCarroll.

They were fourth after the dressage on 28.9 before jumping clear across country, finishing just one second over the optimum time, picking up .4 of a penalty. They followed this up with a clear showjumping round, inside the optimum time – one of only six pairs from 25 final day starters to do so.

“He’s so obedient and rideable, like he’s a teacher’s pet, and he always has been,” said Sam of “Sooty”. “He’s a very much a ‘yes’ man, but almost to the point where if you make a mistake, it’s because he just does what he’s told to do.

“He’s never going to take over. He’s got incredible footwork, and he’ll pat the ground and fix a mistake from that point of view, but basically, if a mistake happens, it’s my fault.”

Sam thought today’s showjumping track was “really big”.

“And the time was exceptionally tight too, so I think it was the perfect test because it shook up the leaderboard,” she added. “It was exciting to watch and exciting to ride, as well as nerve-wracking!”

Sam said this result was “a reflection of the accumulative effect of years and years of work”.

“We found Sooty as a five-year-old with the owner, Pip McCarroll, in New Zealand, and now nine years later, on the other side of the world, we’ve achieved this result.

“I knew he was going to be a good horse and I’m so glad that I’ve been able to show the world what a horse he is. But not only that because in order just for him to be here, we’ve had to shift our lives from New Zealand, survive Covid while trying to start a business and build a team of horses to the point that you build the confidence that you can ride like today – it’s just huge, isn’t it?”

Speaking of future plans, Sam, who most recently took the top three places in the CCI4*-L at Royal Jump with some of her other rides, is feeling positive.

“We’ve got quite a lot of horsepower, which is amazing. I imagine Sooty will go to Pau at the end of this year, but to be honest, this result means he’s now qualified for the World Championships, so we can afford to stick to short format events with him if we felt like that was the best prep.

“It feels like we’re riding a wave and I’m hoping that the wave is going to continue, and we take the learnings and build on them.”

Luhmühlen Horse Trials results: Laura Collett finishes third

Cross-country leaders Laura Collett and London 52 suffered heartbreak when incurring four faults at the first part of the treble at fence 10a on the final day, meaning they dropped to third on a score of 29.4.

London 52 was previously unbeaten at five-star level, with at this event in 2023, Badminton in 2022 and Pau in 2020.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed,” admitted Laura. “I think anyone in that position would be disappointed, more for the horse than anything else.

“He jumped amazing and didn’t really deserve to have a rail, but it’s the sport, and I’ve said all along that he doesn’t owe me anything. So for me, the main thing is he’s coming home in one piece, and he’s yet again performed and showed everyone what a spectacular horse he is and I’m so lucky to ride him.”

Laura also finished seventh aboard the grey mare Hester, who seems to be continuously improving with each run.

“The way she’s come on from here last year [where they finished 21st], she’s grown in confidence,” said Laura. “I felt she grew in confidence here last year and she’s just built on that, which is a credit to the course designer to be able to bring a green horse here and then have such a good experience that they come back a year later feeling like a true five-star horse.

“I feel very lucky to have more than one amazing five-star horse in my string.”

