



Ros Canter added a fifth five-star victory to her CV when topping the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials results, following a dramatic final showjumping phase today (15 June).

Izilot DHI jumped a clear round, inside the time allowed, and when overnight leaders Laura Collett and London 52 lowered the first part of the treble at fence 10a, it catapulted Ros from second into the top spot, finishing on a score of 28.8.

“I’m a bit surprised, really – I’d have been absolutely delighted with second – we’re just so thrilled that ‘Isaac’ has come out again with confidence,” said Ros of the 12-year-old she co-owns with Alex Moody. “He hasn’t been an easy character, but he is a really, really genuine horse. Sometimes I think some people think he’s a bit naughty, but actually, he’s just really genuine, but also genuinely spooky.”

Isaac already has a five-star win to his name in the form of his 2023 Pau victory and, although he has the reputation of being tricky, thanks to Ros’ expertise, he has finished in the top six 13 times from his past 16 international runs.

This win is redemption for this combination, who dropped from first to fourth with two fences down and two time-faults in the final phase here last year.

“I blamed myself for losing the win and worked quite hard on how I presented myself today and the mental side behind it,” explained Ros. “Last year, I felt because the showjumping was early in the morning, I wasn’t quite prepared for the rush of it all. So I changed a few things and I was more relaxed today, and I gave him a much better ride.”

The five-star showjumping was completed shortly after 11am local time this morning, which is much earlier than other five-star events.

“Last year, I didn’t travel in my own lorry – I was with other people – and that gave it a different vibe. I mean, it was absolutely fine, but I just got caught out last year with the showjumping happening so early, and I’m definitely the type of person that needs to put work into the mental side of things. I need to prepare myself for a round.”

Ros was third into the ring today on her other ride MSH Seventeen (Vinnie) and duly jumped the first clear round of the day.

“I knew after Vinnie’s round that Isaac was going to be coming down ready for me to get on, so I went and locked myself in a loo and re-watched a video of me riding that I was proud of, and really got the plan in my head, so I felt more relaxed in the warm-up,” said Ros. “Whereas last year, it just all felt a bit rushed.

“I’ve also changed his bit to a nathe pelham, which has made a huge difference. Because he’s got such a long stride, when I used to try and shorten it, it went slower and I didn’t feel I could compress him very easily. That’s why last year I got the time-faults in the showjumping, which cost me the win. Whereas now I’m able to get that little bit more spring into the canter and he just loves it and he’s very happy in it.”

When asked about what it feels like to add another five-star victory to those already secured at Badminton in 2023 and 2025, Burghley in 2024 and Pau in 2023, Ros said that she “can’t believe it”.

“I didn’t think when I was growing up that I was ever going to do anything like this. It’s hard to believe that I keep doing it, but I’m just lucky that I’ve got horses like him [Isaac], aren’t I?”

Luhmühlen Horse Trials results: triumph and heartbreak

Of the 47 starters in this year’s five-star at Luhmühlen, not one combination finished on their dressage score. The USA’s Cosby Green and Highly Suspicious were the closest to achieving this feat – they just added .4 of a time-fault in the showjumping and ultimately finished fourth on 35.

Of the 25 showjumping starters, six jumped clear inside the time allowed of 82 seconds. Faults were well-spread around the course, with most fences coming down during the final phase.

Laura Collett and London 52 dropped from first place to third when picking up four faults, while New Zealand’s Samantha Lissington and Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ capitalising on a clear round inside the time to move from third to second.

Austria’s Lea Siegl and DSP Fighting Line also jumped clear inside the time to finish fifth – this 18-year-old has now been retired from competition after a successful eventing career that includes competing at two Olympic Games.

Germany’s Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K also jumped clear inside the time to rise from 12th to sixth, while 8.8 penalties in the final phase dropped Laura Collett and her second ride, Hester, one place into seventh.

Cosby Green finished eighth on her second ride, Jos UFO De Quidam, Australia’s Isabel English was ninth with Cil Dara Dallas and Ireland’s Robbie Kearns and Chance Encounter were 10th in the Luhmühlen Horse Trials results.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now