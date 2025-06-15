Drama at Luhmühlen five-star final horse inspection as top four partnership is spun





There was drama at the final Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials trot-up this morning (15 June) when four horses were sent to the holding box and three were not accepted upon re-presenting to the ground jury. There were also four horses withdrawn following the cross-country.

The highest placed of those spun was Kitty King and Vendredi Biats. They were in fourth overnight and looked set for yet another top-10 placing at five-star level, but it wasn’t meant to be and they will take no further part in the competition.

The Netherlands’ Janneke Boonzaaijer and I’m Special NOP were also not accepted by the ground jury of Katrin Eichinger-Kniely from Austria, Merel Schurink from the Netherlands and Ernst Topp from Germany after re-presenting. They were in 19th following their clear cross-country jumping round.

The third combination not to be passed fit to continue at the final Luhmühlen Horse Trials trot-up was Morocco’s Noor Slaoui and Cash In Hand, who were in search of a five-star completion on their debut at this level. They were in 29th after the cross-country.

Ireland’s Declan Cullen and Seavaghan Ash were sent to the holding box, but were accepted upon re-presentation.

Belgium’s Lara De Liedekerke-Meier and Origi were the highest placed of the horses withdrawn prior to the final horse inspection – they were in seventh after the cross-country. This 11-year-old gelding pulled up lame after jumping clear inside the time across country, but Lara reported that he was “happy in his stable”.

Aaron Millar opted to withdraw KEC Deakon after the cross-country. They were in 17th after the cross-country having jumped clear across-country, picking up 16.8 time-faults.

Britain’s Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Heraldik Girl, who were in 21st, were another pair to withdraw, as was fellow Brit, five-star first-timer Phoebe Locke and Bellagio Declyange, who was 25th after a steady clear across country.

The five-star showjumping gets underway at 10am (9am UK time).

There was a sad postscript to yesterday’s CCI4*-S cross-country action when Chiquita, ridden by Germany’s Maj-Jonna Ziebell, was injured in a fall at fence 14c.

A statement released by the event read: “The mare received veterinary treatment directly on-site and was driven to a nearby veterinary clinic. It is with great sadness, that we announce that Chiquita had to be put down as a result of a broken shoulder.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now