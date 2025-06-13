This week’s Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials marks a first five-star attempt for 25-year-old British rider Phoebe Locke. She rides her own 14-year-old chestnut gelding Bellagio Declyange.
“Getting to five-star has kind of been a long time coming,” says Phoebe, who is based near Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds. “I’ve been trying to get to this level for three years with this horse.”
Phoebe bought “Zozo” as a seven-year-old from the south of France, where he had competed up to CCI2*-S level.
“He’s since exceeded all expectations,” says Phoebe. “We’ve done Bramham [where they finished fourth in the under-25 CCI4*-L in 2022], Bicton [where they were fifth in the under-25 CCI4*-L in 2021], and he jumped clear across country in the young horse CCI4*-S at Blenheim as an eight-year-old.
“He just picked up an injury three years ago and so it’s been a long road to get him back, so even just being here is an achievement in itself.”
Phoebe Locke: “A huge team effort”
Talking further about Zozo’s road to recovery, Phoebe says: “It’s been a huge team effort from my vets and everyone who supports me. It’s taken a lot of management to get him back competing, but he’s feeling better than ever and he’s still only 14.
“To even just get here and pull up in the lorry is pretty special – we have no expectations this week and I just want us to enjoy it and do the best I can.”
Phoebe, who has enjoyed success on British junior and young rider European teams, says Zozo is “an amazing horse”, although he can be tricky on the ground.
“You sort of take your life into your own hands with him in the stable – he’s taken chinks out of me before!” laughs Phoebe. “He’s quite a character, but as soon as he’s got his bridle on, he absolutely loves his work.”
Phoebe and Zozo scored a respectable 34.8 in the Luhmühlen dressage to sit 21st of 46 starters.
“It was probably some of the best trot work he has ever produced,” she says.
“There’s no other horse I’d want to be sat on – he gives such a special, cool feeling over big cross-country fences – but I just need to steer in the right direction and not mess up, really. I’m really excited, and I hope tomorrow we just give it our best shot.”
