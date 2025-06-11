



The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star cross-country course has been reversed for 2025 – the last time the track ran in this direction was in 2022.

Competitors will face 28 numbered fences, with 46 jumping efforts over 6,340m, on the track designed by Mike Etherington-Smith. The Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course has an optimum time of 11 minutes and 8 seconds.

Here, we take a look at seven key combinations on this track, which could prove influential on cross-country day (Saturday 14 June).

Key fences on Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country

Fence 4, 5abc – The Longines Wasser

The Longines Wasser is the first question on this year’s track. There is a very long gallop through the woods between fences three and four, which will allow combinations to get into a rhythm but then riders will have to ensure their horses are set up and listening to them as they approach the coop on a downhill slope at fence four.

The coop has a drop behind it and riders will need to sit up on landing to prepare for the left-hand turn to the brush into the water at fence 5a.

Fence 5a has a near maximum drop (the permitted maximum drop height is 2m) and is followed by a curving four or five strides to an upturned boat in the water at fence 5b. The line to this middle element is very tricky to pick up and horses and riders will have to be very switched on at this early stage in the course to react quickly to what is happening.

After the upturned boat, there are three strides to a brush at fence 5c, just out of the water.

Run outs at the upturned boat will be most pertinent here. However, there is a possibility of run outs occurring at the final element too. There are no alternatives at this fence.

Fence 8abc – Longines Kombination

This combination in the main arena will test accuracy early on in the course.

There is a maximum width oxer at the first part, followed by a right-handed turn to two acutely angled brush fences with blue water trays below on a one stride distance.

The arena will be surrounded by spectators and riders will have to ensure that their horses are locked onto the angles at the double of brushes. There is no alternative at this combination.

Fence 11, 12ab – The Meßmer-Teich

The Meßmer-Teich is the second water complex on this year’s Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course. It is a busy area and will be surrounded by spectators on the day, which might take horses by surprise as they round the corner towards this combination.

The direct route consists of a set of MIM rails with a drop into the water, followed by a big, narrow triple brush on the island, followed by another skinny fence at the top of the slope coming out of the water for the second time.

The fence into the water at 11 isn’t particularly big and horses will most likely land on dry ground before entering the water here. However, the MIM rail will probably be activated a handful of times throughout the day.

Riders will need to maintain their horses’ concentration throughout this combination to ensure they are bang on their lines to both triple brushes at 12ab.

There is an incredibly long alternative route to this fence, which will add a considerable amount of time to combinations’ rounds, should they choose to take it.

Fence 14abcd – The Porsche Wellenbahn

This combination is one of the most technical on this year’s track. Horses and riders gallop through the woods and then up a steep slope to a narrow house on top of a mound at 14a.

Horses won’t see the following elements of this combination until they are in the air over 14a.

Upon jumping the first element, there is a steep downhill slope on three strides to a drop fence at 14b, which is followed by three strides to a double of angled brushes on a moving distance between the two.

Horses will have to pick up the line to the two brushes quickly in order to prevent a run out here. There is no alternative at this fence.

Fence 16abc – the LeMieux Lagune

This combination is another test of accuracy. There is a brush corner at 16a followed by a run into water to another brush corner on either five or six strides, depending on the line the riders choose to take.

There is then a curving three strides to a wide spread fence upon exiting the water at 16c.

There is an alternative to the c element here, but it will prove time consuming.

Alternative 16c

Fence 23ab – The MIM-Ecken

Although horse and riders will be au fait with jumping a double of open corners by the time get they get to five-star level, there is still the possibility of this fence causing problems.

These two corners are on a three-stride distance on a direct line, although they can opt to add in a more curving line on four strides in order to try and prevent a run out to the right. There is no alternative here.

Fence 25abc – The Coffin

This fence at Luhmühlen always catches a few out.

The rail at 25a is on MIM Clips and will need to be set up for in order to try and prevent activating this device and incurring 11 penalties.

This is followed by a ditch one stride later, followed by a moving one stride up to the final element.

There is an alternative, time consuming route to 25c, should riders require it.

Alternative 25c

The five-star cross-country is due to get underway at 8.45am (7.45am British time) on Saturday.

