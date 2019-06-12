How you can watch Luhmühlen Horse Trials 2019

The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials kicks off tomorrow (13—16 June) and if you are looking to follow the big five-star horse trials in the Germany, here is how you can keep up to date with all the latest news...

Horse & Hound’s Gemma Redrup will be at the horse trials for its duration and will be posting daily round-ups from Friday on the H&H website, plus read her full report from the three-day event in the 20 June issue of Horse & Hound.

For 2019, Horse & Country will be streaming all three phases (dressage, cross-country and showjumping) from the five-star competition at Luhmühlen live on their website from Thursday to Sunday. The horse inspections will not be included in the live stream.

Horse & Country will be the only place streaming the action live in the UK, Ireland,USA, Canada, Australia, The Netherlands and Sweden. If you wish to watch you will need to subscribe, which costs £5.99 per month.

Viewers in Germany and the rest of the world can watch the full livestream of the five-star on the Luhmühlen website for free — with all phases plus the final horse inspection included.

To find out more about Luhmühlen Horse Trials visit the website here.

The Brits heading to Luhmühlen Horse Trials

The British entries include Zara Tindall, who is making a return to eventing’s top level after a year away — she had her second daughter, Lena, in June last year and only took part in a few events in the autumn. She will ride five-star first-timer, Watkins. Alex Bragg (Zagreb), Sarah Bullimore (Conpierre and Reve Du Rouet) and Tom McEwen (Figaro van het Broekxhof) are also among the strong British contingent.

The timetable

Thursday, 13 June — dressage

Morning session (CCI4*-S): 8am-12.10pm (GB time)

Afternoon session (CCI5*-L): 1.35-3.50pm (GB time)

Friday, 14 June — dressage

Morning session (CCI4*-S): 8-11.55am (GB time)

Afternoon session (CCI5*-L): 1-3.40pm (GB time)

Saturday, 15 June — cross-country

CCI5*-L: 9.15-11.50am (GB time)

CCI4*-S: 12.50-3.55pm (GB time)

Sunday, 16 June — showjumping

CCI5*-L: 10-11.15am (GB time)

CCI4*-S: 1-2.55pm (GB time)

Don’t miss our full report from the Luhmühlen Horse Trials in the 20 June issue of Horse & Hound.