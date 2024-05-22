British riders flock to Luhmühlen as Olympic hopefuls aim to impress





A selection of Britain’s Olympic hopefuls features on the “absolutely tremendous” entries list for the Longines CCI5* at Luhmühlen Horse Trials (13-16 June).

Reigning CCI5* champion Laura Collett, Ros Canter, Yasmin Ingham and Tom McEwen are among the Brits who will be travelling to Germany for the final top-level event before selection for this summer’s Olympics, with British entries spread across the CCI4*-S and CCI5*.

The event’s managing director Julia Otto said: “In an Olympic year, you can’t really be sure how the riders plan their season, but this year’s entry list is absolutely tremendous. I’m quite certain that the Luhmühlen venue with its great all-weather surfaces for dressage and showjumping, as well as the cross-country conditions, have worked in our favour. The entries for both competitions, the Longines CCI5* and the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy (German championship) couldn’t be better.

“The Longines CCI5* in particular boasts very strong British entries.”

Laura has entered her own, Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett’s 2023 CCI5* winner London 52 in the four-star this year, and Lucy Nelson’s Hester, whom she retired across country at Badminton this month, in the CCI5*. Ros is entered in the five-star with both her Olympic longlisted rides; her own and Alex Moody’s Izilot DHI and Michele and Archie Saul’s Lordships Graffalo with whom she was crowned European champion last year. Yasmin will contest the CCI4*-S with her 2022 world champion Banzai Du Loir and the five-star with Rehy DJ, both owned by Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund.

Tom McEwen will bring forward Brookfield Quality, owned by Chloe and John Perry and Alison Swinburn, and Vicky Bates and David Myers’ CHF Cooliser for the CCI5*. Alex Bragg is on the list with the Roe family’s Quindiva, who may well be withdrawn after her brilliant performance to finish third at Badminton, and Debbie and Neill Nuttall’s Ardeo Premier. European team gold and individual silver medallists Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, who are on the Olympic long-list, are entered in the four-star.

Laura Birley, Katie Bleloch, Georgie Campbell, Alice Casburn, Tim Cheffings, David Doel, Caroline Harris, Isabella Innes Kerr, Melissa Joannides, Fiona Kashiel, Lauren Lilywhite, Will Rawlin, Kate Rocher-Smith, Storm Straker, Alexander Whewall and 2021 Luhmühlen champion Mollie Summerland are the other British CCI5* entries.

British eventing high performance coach Chris Bartle said: “From my side, I can say how pleased I am that so many British riders would like to take part in this year’s Longines CCI5*. The opportunity to take part in this prestigious event is definitely one of the major ambitions of our riders. I personally, of course have an emotional attachment to Luhmühlen, having had so many great experiences there previously with the German team. In this Olympic year, it is also an opportunity for our riders, who are hoping to represent GB in the Olympic Games, to get a good result and impress our selectors in the Meßmer CCI-4*-S competing against the best of the home team on their home ground. We are looking forward to it!”

Top names from other countries include Tim Price, who has Viscount Viktor in the CCI5* and Falco and Jarillo in the four-star, and Jonelle Price, with Hirado and Senor Crocodillo in the four-star. Home riders Michael Jung (FischerChipmunk FRH and Kilcandra Ocean Power) and Ingrid Klimke (SAP Asha P and Equistros Siena Just Do It) have two rides each in the four-star; German Olympic champion Julia Krajewski has one, Nickel.

The full entries list is available online. Keep up with all the action from Luhmühlen via the H&H event hub.

“A great list of entries is obviously very rewarding,” Ms Otto said. “This year, it’s almost impossible to emphasise individual titles and accomplishments and it is often the famous mix that promises exciting sport.

“We and our sponsors, led by our title partner Longines and the other main sponsors Meßmer, Lotto Niedersachsen and the Porsche Centre Lüneburg, are very much looking forward to welcoming all these top-class international athletes, their wonderful horses, fans and eventing enthusiasts.”

