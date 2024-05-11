



Gemma Stevens had a mostly great Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country round with the 14-year-old gelding Chilli Knight, but has been awarded 15 penalties for a missed flag at fence 7D, the final part of the Voltaire Design Huntsman’s Close.

They finished with 7.2 time-faults – one of the quicker rounds of the day – and with their 15 jumping penalties currently sit on 53.9 in 13th place at this stage of the competition.

“I haven’t seen it back but it felt like he jumped the fence and from the back it looked like he did,” said Gemma, commenting on her jump through Huntsman’s Close. “We’ll contest the penalties and go from there. It will be the judge’s decision – sadly that’s sport.

“Chilli Knight was so feisty today, which isn’t that normal for him. He was so excited and not always looking where he was going, which meant I couldn’t go as fast as I wanted, which is frustrating, but the horse is as happy as Larry and has recovered really well.”

Laura Collett experienced a heart-stopping moment with Hester, with whom she was 21st after the dressage, at The Lake when the mare got a bit close to the corner in the water, but managed to scramble over and jump out over the final skinny triple brush well.

However this mistake clearly left its mark on Hester as she then slightly scrambled over the A element of fence 15ABD, the LeMieux Eyelash Brushes, and ground to a halt at the middle element – a water-filled ditch. Laura sensibly opted to retire and the mare walked away happily.

Alex Bragg enjoyed a marvellous round with Quindiva, a 14-year-old mare owned by the Roe family. They jumped clear across country, incurring just 7.6 time-fault to rise from 51st after the dressage into seventh at this stage of Badminton Horse Trials cross-country day.

“I’m emotional and nearly in tears,” said Alex. “At this time of day, the crowd is in the arena and the sun is shining and this is why we do it – it’s magic. This result is beyond our wildest dreams with her – she’s a fighter, the ground is really sticky and she deserves it.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

