{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Would you jump this? Take a virtual walk of the 2024 Badminton cross-country course

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • With competition about to get underway at the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 11 May.

    The course is approximately 6,450m in length and has an optimum time of 11min19sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course ride?

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2024

    Start box

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    1. Spillers Starter

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    2. The 75th anniversary Haywain

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    3. The Tortworth Brush Mound

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    4AB & 5. HorseQuest Quarry Feeders – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side feeder at fence 4A and B

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    6AB. Bloomfields Brush Boxes

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    7ABCD. Voltaire Designs Huntsman’s Close

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Alternative 7ABC

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Watch Nicola Wilson assess this combination

    8. Pedigree Kennel

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    9. Lightsource bp Log

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    10ABCD. MARS Badminton Lake

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Alternative route for 10ABCD – everyone must jump the corner in The Lake

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Find out what Nicola Wilson thinks about this year’s Badminton lake question

    11. World Horse Welfare Waterfall

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    12. Joules Tables – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    13. KBIS Broken Bridge

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    14. BEF Fund Triple Bar

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    15ABC. LeMieux Eyelash Brushes

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    Alternative 15ABC

    Nicola Wilson shares her thoughts on fence 15

    16. Countryside Brush Oxer

    17AB & 18. Mars Sustainability Bay – direct route jumping the left-hand rail or the alternative route is to jump the right-hand rail

    View looking back from the final element of fences 17 and 18

    Alternative 17B

    19. Somerset Open Ditch

    20ABC. INEOS Grenadier Sunken Road

    Alternative 20A and C – every combination must jump up the step

    21. Agria Silver Birch Rails – riders can opt to jump either the left- or right-hand side rail

    22 & 23. Rolex Grand Slam Rails – direct route is to jump the open ditch rail on the right. The alternative route is to jump the ditch to the left and then turn right to jump the plain rail

    24 & 25. Holland Cooper Vicarage V

    Alternative 24 and 25 is to jump an open ditch followed by a brush

    26ABCD Lightsource bp Mound

    Alternative route for fence 26BCD – every combination must jump down the drop

    27AB. Wiltshire Brewers’ Drays

    Alternative 27AB

    28ABC. Worcester Avenue Brushes

    29. Sound Gates

    Alternative 29

    30ABC. Savills Keeper’s Curve

    Alternative 30BC

    31. Rolex Brush Roll

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    32. Mars M

    Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

    How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

    If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

    Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

    To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

    You may also be interested in…

    Gemma Redrup
    Gemma Redrup

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
    Gemma Redrup

    You may like...