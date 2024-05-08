



With competition about to get underway at the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 11 May.

The course is approximately 6,450m in length and has an optimum time of 11min19sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course ride?

Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2024

Start box

1. Spillers Starter

2. The 75th anniversary Haywain

3. The Tortworth Brush Mound

4AB & 5. HorseQuest Quarry Feeders – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side feeder at fence 4A and B

6AB. Bloomfields Brush Boxes

7ABCD. Voltaire Designs Huntsman’s Close

Alternative 7ABC

Watch Nicola Wilson assess this combination

8. Pedigree Kennel

9. Lightsource bp Log

10ABCD. MARS Badminton Lake

Alternative route for 10ABCD – everyone must jump the corner in The Lake

Find out what Nicola Wilson thinks about this year’s Badminton lake question

11. World Horse Welfare Waterfall

12. Joules Tables – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side

13. KBIS Broken Bridge

14. BEF Fund Triple Bar

15ABC. LeMieux Eyelash Brushes

Alternative 15ABC

Nicola Wilson shares her thoughts on fence 15

16. Countryside Brush Oxer

17AB & 18. Mars Sustainability Bay – direct route jumping the left-hand rail or the alternative route is to jump the right-hand rail

View looking back from the final element of fences 17 and 18

Alternative 17B

19. Somerset Open Ditch

20ABC. INEOS Grenadier Sunken Road

Alternative 20A and C – every combination must jump up the step

21. Agria Silver Birch Rails – riders can opt to jump either the left- or right-hand side rail

22 & 23. Rolex Grand Slam Rails – direct route is to jump the open ditch rail on the right. The alternative route is to jump the ditch to the left and then turn right to jump the plain rail

24 & 25. Holland Cooper Vicarage V

Alternative 24 and 25 is to jump an open ditch followed by a brush

26ABCD Lightsource bp Mound

Alternative route for fence 26BCD – every combination must jump down the drop

27AB. Wiltshire Brewers’ Drays

Alternative 27AB

28ABC. Worcester Avenue Brushes

29. Sound Gates

Alternative 29

30ABC. Savills Keeper’s Curve

Alternative 30BC

31. Rolex Brush Roll

32. Mars M

