With competition about to get underway at the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 11 May.
The course is approximately 6,450m in length and has an optimum time of 11min19sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course ride?
Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2024
Start box
1. Spillers Starter
2. The 75th anniversary Haywain
3. The Tortworth Brush Mound
4AB & 5. HorseQuest Quarry Feeders – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side feeder at fence 4A and B
6AB. Bloomfields Brush Boxes
7ABCD. Voltaire Designs Huntsman’s Close
Alternative 7ABC
Watch Nicola Wilson assess this combination
8. Pedigree Kennel
9. Lightsource bp Log
10ABCD. MARS Badminton Lake
Alternative route for 10ABCD – everyone must jump the corner in The Lake
Find out what Nicola Wilson thinks about this year’s Badminton lake question
11. World Horse Welfare Waterfall
12. Joules Tables – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side
13. KBIS Broken Bridge
14. BEF Fund Triple Bar
15ABC. LeMieux Eyelash Brushes
Alternative 15ABC
Nicola Wilson shares her thoughts on fence 15
16. Countryside Brush Oxer
17AB & 18. Mars Sustainability Bay – direct route jumping the left-hand rail or the alternative route is to jump the right-hand rail
View looking back from the final element of fences 17 and 18
Alternative 17B
19. Somerset Open Ditch
20ABC. INEOS Grenadier Sunken Road
Alternative 20A and C – every combination must jump up the step
21. Agria Silver Birch Rails – riders can opt to jump either the left- or right-hand side rail
22 & 23. Rolex Grand Slam Rails – direct route is to jump the open ditch rail on the right. The alternative route is to jump the ditch to the left and then turn right to jump the plain rail
24 & 25. Holland Cooper Vicarage V
Alternative 24 and 25 is to jump an open ditch followed by a brush
26ABCD Lightsource bp Mound
Alternative route for fence 26BCD – every combination must jump down the drop
27AB. Wiltshire Brewers’ Drays
Alternative 27AB
28ABC. Worcester Avenue Brushes
29. Sound Gates
Alternative 29
30ABC. Savills Keeper’s Curve
Alternative 30BC
31. Rolex Brush Roll
32. Mars M
