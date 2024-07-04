British Olympic team horse back in work and ‘feeling well’ after minor injury





London 52 is back in work and “feeling really well” after the injury that led to him being withdrawn before showjumping at Luhmühlen Horse Trials last month.

Laura Collett’s ride cut his coronet band on the cross-country at the German event and so did not come forward for the final phase. He was in the lead after cross-country and last week was named for the British Olympic eventing team.

“Touch wood he’s all good, it took a few days for the wound to heal and since then he’s been good,” Laura told H&H. “He is feeling really well, so fingers crossed we have enough vet wrap, bubble wrap and cotton wool for the next few weeks before the Games.

“It was very annoying for him to have that injury, but it was very obvious straight off what it was – it was something so minor but was sore for him. For me the most important thing – always the most important thing – was he was fundamentally going to be ok, not to go and jump round a showjumping track. It was very frustrating, but the bigger picture was that he’s ok. It was a bit of a nightmare wait to see if it made a difference or if we had done enough to be selected as obviously Team GB is just a bit crazy [with the quality of combinations available for selection].”

Laura and London 52 took part in squad training this week and were at Aston-le-Walls last night for a showcase of the British squad running through the Tokyo dressage test in front of a paying audience.

