‘I’ve always said he’s a superstar’: Laura Collett and London 52 shine across country





Laura Collett and London 52 stormed home clear and within the optimum time in a stunning Olympic eventing cross-country round at the Tokyo Games – moving the pair up to the bronze position and keeping Britain on track for team gold.

The pair finished on their dressage score 25.8, producing Britain’s second clear of the day after Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class.

“I’m not sure I’ve really got the words,” Laura said after the Olympic eventing cross-country.

“I’ve always said he’s a superstar. I’m just so relieved I did my job. To be selected on the team this year, everyone at home will know we had to fight for our place here. He’s just proved to everybody he well and truly deserved it and I can’t tell you how proud I am.”

Laura Collett on the Olympic eventing cross-country course

Reflecting on the course, which resulted in time penalties for many, Laura said the fences came up very quickly.

“You didn’t have a second to think, really, which was probably a good thing!” she said. “You just had to get on with it and get going.

“Everything came up as we walked it and as we planned and that kept giving me confidence.”

Laura and London 52 took all direct routes apart from the combination at fence 18, Bumps and Stumps.

“It wasn’t that much of a longer route, he’s so easy to do those tight little niggly things so he probably could have gone straight but it wasn’t worth the risk. That was the plan and we stuck to it.”

Laura and Oliver’s clear rounds put Britain in a strong place to hold on to team gold, backed up by their anchor pair Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser.

