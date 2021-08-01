‘He’s done nothing but improve, and while I thought we weren’t going to be the fastest of the day, I was hoping we could be close’: Olympic eventing cross-country end of first team rotation result





At the end of the first team rotation in the eventing competition of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the British team maintain their lead. The Olympic eventing cross-country is action packed to this point.

A strong round, clear inside the optimum time, for Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, cemented things at this early stage.

The Australian team are in silver medal position, thanks to a clear jumping round from Kevin McNab and Don Quidam, but the combination clocked up 2.8 time-faults.

The United States are in team bronze, following a sold round from Phillip Dutton and Z, who again jumped clear across country, but incurred 4.8 time-faults.

Olympic eventing cross-country first team rotation results

Jonelle Price, the fist team member out on course for New Zealand, jumped clear across country, and picked up just two time-faults.

“He gave me a lovely ride, to be honest – he’s quite experienced now with the the two years I’ve had him and we’ve developed a really good partnership over that time,” Jonelle said after her round. “He wasn’t the fastest horse when I first got him, but he’s done nothing but improve, and while I thought we weren’t going to be the fastest of the day, I was hoping we could be close or thereabouts and, and we’ve certainly done that. Obviously I would have liked to have been five seconds faster, but we’re happy with it.”

Julia Krajewski, pathfinder for the German team with Amande De B’Neville, put in a great round to finish just one second over the optimum time, adding .4 of a time penalty to their 25.2 dressage. They currently hold individual silver position going into the final showjumping phase.

“My horse was a little bit surprised with the surroundings. She got a bit distracted by the moving camera in the middle of the course, but generally she just showed me what a cool mare she is,” Julia said after her round. “She was jumping, super galloping, even if she was a little bit off the line, she has the biggest heart and she’s the biggest lion and huge fighter. I would like to say it was all fun, but probably three-quarters was real fun, then I had to do a bit of work, but she was really cool.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.