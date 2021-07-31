Olympic cross-country times released: find out when the Brits and your other favourites start





The Olympic cross-country times have been released.

The cross-country for the Tokyo Games takes place at Sea Forest, an island of reclaimed land with views of Tokyo Bay, on Sunday 1 August.

The session takes place early in the morning Japanese time, starting at 7.45am and finishing just before 11am.

With Britain eight hours behind, this means the cross-country starts at 11.45pm on Saturday in Britain and then finishes in the early hours of Sunday. The British times below are all on Sunday unless it states it’s a Saturday time.

What are the Olympic cross-country times for the British riders?

The British hold team gold in the Olympic eventing dressage results.

Other top teams and individuals

German team (team silver after dressage)

Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville: 8.24am local time (00.24am British time)

Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz: 9.36am local time (1.36am British time)

Michael Jung and Chipmunk FRH: 10.42am local time (2.42am British time)

New Zealand team (team bronze after dressage)

Jonelle Price and Grovine De Reve: 8.21am local time (00.21am British time)

Jesse Campbell and Diachello: 9.33am local time (1.33am British time)

Tim Price and Vitali: 10.39am local time (2.39am British time)

Other riders in the individual top 10 after dressage

China’s Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro: 8.03am local time (00.03am British time)

Japan’s Kazuma Tomoto and Vinci De La Vigne: 7.57am local time (11.57pm British time on Saturday)

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Colero: 7.54am local time (11.54pm British time on Saturday)

India’s Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur: 8.48am local time (00.48am British time)

Sweden’s Louise Romeike and Cato 60: 9.21am local time (1.21am British time)

Olympic cross-country times in full

Find the full list of Olympic cross-country times here [PDF download]

Other essential info for cross-country day:

