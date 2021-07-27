{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Walk the Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: photos of every fence

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Tokyo Olympics cross-country course has been designed by the USA’s Derek di Grazia. This is the first Olympic cross-country course Derek has been responsible for and he was appointed for the role in 2016.

    The course has been constructed at Sea Forest, an area of reclaimed land offering superb views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo’s dramatic cityscape.

    The Tokyo Olympics cross-country course is shorter than a regular four-star long or five-star course. This distance has been set on account of the likely hot and humid conditions in Japan at this time of year.

    The height of the fences and technical specifications of the course are on a par with four-star.

    Experienced British course-designer and builder David Evans won the contract to build the course and so he and his team have been responsible for bringing Derek’s vision to life.

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course in pictures

    Fence 1: Flowerbed

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course

    Fence 2: Wind Shrine

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course

    Fence 3: Chopsticks

    Fence 4: Lakehouse

    Direct route

    Alternative route

    Fence 5abc: The Sanctuary

    Fence 5ab direct route

    Fence 5c direct route

    Fence 5a alternative route

    Fence 5bc alternative route

    Fence 6: Park Footbridge

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 6

    Fence 7: 2020 Overlook Log

    Fence 7 back view

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 7 back view

    Fence 8abcd: Lake Sea Forest

    Fence 8ab direct route

    Fence 8cd direct route (fence nearest to camera)

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 8cd

    Fence 8a alternative

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 8a alternative

    Fence 8bc alternative

    Fence 8d alternative (far side)

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 8

    Fence 9abc: Lake Sea Forest

    Fence 9a direct route is a step up out of water (not pictured)

    Fence 9bc direct route

    Fence 9ab alternative route is a step up out of water (not pictured)

    Fence 9c alternative route

    Fence 10: Station House

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 10

    Fence 11abc: Dragon Fly Pond

    Fence 11ab direct route

    Fence 11a alternative route

    Fence 11b alternative route

    Fence 11c – both these arrowheads in the water are fence 11c so riders can jump either. The natural line would be to take the one on the right after the direct fence 11ab in and the one on the left after the alternative fences 11a and 11b in

    Fence 12ab: Harbour Turn

    Fence 12a

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 12ab

    Fence 12a back view, showing the Tokyo skyline – this fence is bound to prove popular with photographers

    Fence 12b

    Fence 13: Picnic Table

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 13

    Fence 14abcd: Lone Tree Moguls

    Fence 14ab direct route

    Fence 14cd direct route

    Fence 14a alternative route

    Fence 14bc alternative route

    Fence 14d alternative route

    Fence 15: Stonebridge

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course fence 15

    Fence 16abc: Mount Fuji Drop

    Fence 16a

    Olympics cross-country course: fence 16a

    Fence 16a back view

    Fence 16b direct route

    Fence 16c direct route

    Fence 16b alternative route

    Fence 16c alternative

    Fence 17: Dragon

    Olympics cross-country course: fence 17

    Fence 18abcd: Bumps and Stumps

    Fence 18a direct route

    Fence 18b direct route

    Fence 18cd direct route

    Fence 18a alternative route

    Fence 18b alternative route

    Fence 18c alternative route

    Fence 18d alternative route

    Fence 19: Samurai Sword

    Olympics cross-country course: fence 19

    Fence 20abcd: Mount Fuji Water

    Fence 20ab direct route

    View over fence 20ab to fence 20c direct route

    Fence 20c direct route

    Fence 20d direct route

    Fence 20a alternative route

    Fence 20bc alternative route

    Fence 20d alternative route

    Fence 21: Temple Steps

    Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: fence 21

    Fence 22ab: Bullet Trains

    Fence 22a

    Fence 22b

    Fence 23: Penultimate Gate

