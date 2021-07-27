Walk the Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: photos of every fence





The Tokyo Olympics cross-country course has been designed by the USA’s Derek di Grazia. This is the first Olympic cross-country course Derek has been responsible for and he was appointed for the role in 2016.

The course has been constructed at Sea Forest, an area of reclaimed land offering superb views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo’s dramatic cityscape.

The Tokyo Olympics cross-country course is shorter than a regular four-star long or five-star course. This distance has been set on account of the likely hot and humid conditions in Japan at this time of year.

The height of the fences and technical specifications of the course are on a par with four-star.

Experienced British course-designer and builder David Evans won the contract to build the course and so he and his team have been responsible for bringing Derek’s vision to life.

Tokyo Olympics cross-country course in pictures

Fence 1: Flowerbed

Fence 2: Wind Shrine

Fence 3: Chopsticks

Fence 4: Lakehouse

Direct route

Alternative route

Fence 5abc: The Sanctuary

Fence 5ab direct route

Fence 5c direct route

Fence 5a alternative route

Fence 5bc alternative route

Fence 6: Park Footbridge

Fence 7: 2020 Overlook Log

Fence 7 back view

Fence 8abcd: Lake Sea Forest

Fence 8ab direct route

Fence 8cd direct route (fence nearest to camera)

Fence 8a alternative

Fence 8bc alternative

Fence 8d alternative (far side)

Fence 9abc: Lake Sea Forest

Fence 9a direct route is a step up out of water (not pictured)

Fence 9bc direct route

Fence 9ab alternative route is a step up out of water (not pictured)

Fence 9c alternative route

Fence 10: Station House

Fence 11abc: Dragon Fly Pond

Fence 11ab direct route

Fence 11a alternative route

Fence 11b alternative route

Fence 11c – both these arrowheads in the water are fence 11c so riders can jump either. The natural line would be to take the one on the right after the direct fence 11ab in and the one on the left after the alternative fences 11a and 11b in

Fence 12ab: Harbour Turn

Fence 12a

Fence 12a back view, showing the Tokyo skyline – this fence is bound to prove popular with photographers

Fence 12b

Fence 13: Picnic Table

Fence 14abcd: Lone Tree Moguls

Fence 14ab direct route

Fence 14cd direct route

Fence 14a alternative route

Fence 14bc alternative route

Fence 14d alternative route

Fence 15: Stonebridge

Fence 16abc: Mount Fuji Drop

Fence 16a

Fence 16a back view

Fence 16b direct route

Fence 16c direct route

Fence 16b alternative route

Fence 16c alternative

Fence 17: Dragon

Fence 18abcd: Bumps and Stumps

Fence 18a direct route

Fence 18b direct route

Fence 18cd direct route

Fence 18a alternative route

Fence 18b alternative route

Fence 18c alternative route

Fence 18d alternative route

Fence 19: Samurai Sword

Fence 20abcd: Mount Fuji Water

Fence 20ab direct route

View over fence 20ab to fence 20c direct route

Fence 20c direct route

Fence 20d direct route

Fence 20a alternative route

Fence 20bc alternative route

Fence 20d alternative route

Fence 21: Temple Steps

Fence 22ab: Bullet Trains

Fence 22a

Fence 22b

Fence 23: Penultimate Gate

You might also be interested in:

The eventers are in town! Check out the British team and others during arena familiarisation in Tokyo How to watch Olympic eventing live The Olympic eventing format — all your questions about penalties and substitutions answered Bookmark this page — we have laboured at the coalface of the rulebook so we can explain the substitution rules Who is going to win the Olympic eventing medals in Tokyo? Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.