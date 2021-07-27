Walk the Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: photos of every fence

The Tokyo Olympics cross-country course has been designed by the USA’s Derek di Grazia. This is the first Olympic cross-country course Derek has been responsible for and he was appointed for the role in 2016.
The course has been constructed at Sea Forest, an area of reclaimed land offering superb views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo’s dramatic cityscape.
The Tokyo Olympics cross-country course is shorter than a regular four-star long or five-star course. This distance has been set on account of the likely hot and humid conditions in Japan at this time of year.
The height of the fences and technical specifications of the course are on a par with four-star.
Experienced British course-designer and builder David Evans won the contract to build the course and so he and his team have been responsible for bringing Derek’s vision to life.
Tokyo Olympics cross-country course in pictures
Fence 1: Flowerbed
Fence 2: Wind Shrine
Fence 3: Chopsticks
Fence 4: Lakehouse
Direct route
Alternative route
Fence 5abc: The Sanctuary
Fence 5ab direct route
Fence 5c direct route
Fence 5a alternative route
Fence 5bc alternative route
Fence 6: Park Footbridge
Fence 7: 2020 Overlook Log
Fence 7 back view
Fence 8abcd: Lake Sea Forest
Fence 8ab direct route
Fence 8cd direct route (fence nearest to camera)
Fence 8a alternative
Fence 8bc alternative
Fence 8d alternative (far side)
Fence 9abc: Lake Sea Forest
Fence 9a direct route is a step up out of water (not pictured)
Fence 9bc direct route
Fence 9ab alternative route is a step up out of water (not pictured)
Fence 9c alternative route
Fence 10: Station House
Fence 11abc: Dragon Fly Pond
Fence 11ab direct route
Fence 11a alternative route
Fence 11b alternative route
Fence 11c – both these arrowheads in the water are fence 11c so riders can jump either. The natural line would be to take the one on the right after the direct fence 11ab in and the one on the left after the alternative fences 11a and 11b in
Fence 12ab: Harbour Turn
Fence 12a
Fence 12a back view, showing the Tokyo skyline – this fence is bound to prove popular with photographers
Fence 12b
Fence 13: Picnic Table
Fence 14abcd: Lone Tree Moguls
Fence 14ab direct route
Fence 14cd direct route
Fence 14a alternative route
Fence 14bc alternative route
Fence 14d alternative route
Fence 15: Stonebridge
Fence 16abc: Mount Fuji Drop
Fence 16a
Fence 16a back view
Fence 16b direct route
Fence 16c direct route
Fence 16b alternative route
Fence 16c alternative
Fence 17: Dragon
Fence 18abcd: Bumps and Stumps
Fence 18a direct route
Fence 18b direct route
Fence 18cd direct route
Fence 18a alternative route
Fence 18b alternative route
Fence 18c alternative route
Fence 18d alternative route
Fence 19: Samurai Sword
Fence 20abcd: Mount Fuji Water
Fence 20ab direct route
View over fence 20ab to fence 20c direct route
Fence 20c direct route
Fence 20d direct route
Fence 20a alternative route
Fence 20bc alternative route
Fence 20d alternative route
Fence 21: Temple Steps
Fence 22ab: Bullet Trains
Fence 22a
Fence 22b
Fence 23: Penultimate Gate
You might also be interested in:
Bookmark this page — we have laboured at the coalface of the rulebook so we can explain the substitution rules
The eventers are in town! Check out the British team and others during arena familiarisation in Tokyo
How to watch Olympic eventing live
The Olympic eventing format — all your questions about penalties and substitutions answered
Who is going to win the Olympic eventing medals in Tokyo?
Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code
Bookmark this page — we have laboured at the coalface of the rulebook so we can explain the substitution rules
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.