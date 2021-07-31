Britain holds team gold and Oliver Townend individual silver at conclusion of Olympic eventing dressage





Britain tops the team standings in the Olympic eventing dressage results at the conclusion of the first phase today at the Tokyo Games.

Britain’s third rider, Tom McEwen, scored 28.9 – overall he was pleased with Toledo De Kerser, owned by Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali and he scored some strong marks in the trot and later canter work. But some lower marks in walk – the horse’s weakest pace – and a late first flying change and subsequently rushed second change pulled the marks down to 28.9.

“He’s been amazing, unreal in Tokyo, so it was a shame to get 28,” Tom explained. “I know he could have scored very low 20s, even into the teens on the right day.

“His changes are very good, very correct. I thought the preparation for them was good today, but it was a flop. They were probably too quiet, too polite.”

Tom sits in 12th individually. Britain other two riders performed yesterday – Laura Collett and London 52 now sit sixth place, while Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class slipped just one spot today to hold the individual silver at this stage.

Britain has a 2.1-penalty lead over Germany, who were pulled up the leaderboard from fifth overnight by a brilliant test from Michael Jung today. He took the lead individually on Chipmunk FRH, scoring 21.1, which puts him 2.5-penalties ahead of Oliver.

“I had a very good feeling with my horse in the weeks before this competition, which gives you confidence as a rider and makes you relax,” Michael said after his test. “We had a very good partnership today and everything worked like I wished it to, so I’m very happy with him.”

New Zealand now hold the team bronze in the Olympic eventing dressage results, a strong test from anchorman Tim Price and the 11-year-old Vitali, which scored 25.6 for individual fifth, helping them up the Olympic eventing dressage results.

“It was a little bit of a glimpse of what he’s capable of. I think when he’s an established advanced horse in the future, he’s going to be pretty special in the dressage department,” said Tim. “He just showed a little bit of his age and stage in a couple of little moments, but he’s a real trier, he kept coming back to me and executed pretty well.”

China’s Alex Hua Tian (Don Geniro) holds individual third, having done his test yesterday, and another Friday rider, Germany’s Julia Krajewski (Amande De B’Neville) is fourth.

Japan hold fourth, after a disappointing ride from third rider Yoshiaki Oiwa, who said he “wished I could have contributed more to the team” after scoring 31.5 for equal 21st with Calle 44.

Sweden now sit fifth after final rider Ludwig Svennerstal’s test today, while Australia are in sixth place, led by Andrew Hoy, who is 13th equal individually on Vassily De Lassos.

You might also be interested in:

‘The team is in a strong position’: Tom McEwen boosts Britain’s eventing hopes with smart dressage test Michael Jung storms into Olympic eventing dressage lead: ‘We had a good partnership today’ ‘We know he’s special and I’m just very grateful for him’: Oliver Townend gets British Olympic eventing team off to a blistering start Laura Collett strengthens British Olympic eventing team’s hold on gold, despite disappointment at London 52’s test Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.