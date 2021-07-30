Julia Krajewski takes provisional third as Britain leads after first team riders in Olympic eventing dressage





Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville set their individual and team medal hopes alight to slot into provisional third in the Olympic eventing dressage at the end of the first rotation of team riders.

Britain’s Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class hold their early lead (23.6) by a narrow margin over China’s Alex Hua Tian aboard Don Geniro in third (23.9).

Julia and the 11-year-old mare, by Oscar Des Fontaines, produced a consistent test to go into the cross-country on a dressage score of 25.2.

“I was very happy with my mare – dressage is not her main strength,” said Julia, adding this new Olympic dressage test is “quite intense”.

She added Amande De B’Neville was “super-rideable” in the Olympic eventing dressage and was a little distracted once – “maybe she looked at the screen” – but was back with her “straightaway”.

“I’ve had her since she was six – she’d been showjumping until then in France, and she’d always been a bit of the underdog in the stable because of Chipmunk and Samouri Du Thot – they’ve always been a bit more known to people. But I’ve always found her really cool and she has got quite some character – she’s a real mare. She’s a princess and queen!

“She always wants to do right – she never lets me down when it matters and she’s a real galloping machine.”

She added the mare has really stepped up this year.

“Sometimes it’s when they sometimes feel they’re the number one in the stable. And she’s just super-cool, a real character,” she said.

You might also be interested in:

‘I’m annoyed I haven’t beaten Oli – but I’m really pleased’: Alex Hua Tian sets strong challenge in Olympic eventing dressage Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code ‘I’m pleased with my horse but disappointed in the mark’: Sam Watson starts Irish challenge in Tokyo

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.