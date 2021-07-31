



The highest placed Australian combination of the Olympic eventing dressage is Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos (pictured). Andrew scored 29.6 with the Jaguar Mail gelding owned by David and Paula Evans.

“I believe that was the maximum that we could have achieved on the day,” Andrew Hoy said after the conclusion of the Olympic eventing dressage. “There were tiny little things that I can always improve, but the joy that I get riding this horse is just unbelievable.

“I use one word to describe what I’m trying to achieve and that word is harmony, and that’s what I’m working towards – it doesn’t matter whether it’s the dressage, cross-country, or the showjumping – when you see the great riders and there’s harmony, it’s just poetry in motion.”

At 62, Andrew is the oldest equestrian athlete competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The USA’s Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF also scored well in this third session of Olympic eventing dressage, posting 31.1, but it was not their best performance.

“To be honest, I’m quite disappointed,” Boyd admitted.

“There was one moment in the rein-back where he fell behind and we had a misunderstanding and he cantered out and then spooked at the camera. There were some great moments and some disastrous moments too. You come here hoping for a personal best, but the cross-country is so difficult and the time is likely to be tight, so I think we’re in with a chance still if we can deliver three good rounds across country.”

Japan’s Yoshiaki Oiwa and Calle 44 scored 31.5 to sit just behind Boyd.

“I wish we could have contributed more to the team in terms of the score, but what’s done is done,” Yoshi said afterwards.”

