



The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star cross-country course has been reversed for 2023. Cross-country course designer Mike Etherington-Smith’s track takes combinations out into the open, before looping back through the woodland on this 6,350m course.

Competitors will face 28 numbered fences, with 46 jumping efforts. The Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course has an optimum time of 11 minutes and 8 seconds.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course: take a look at the fences on the five-star track

Fence 1: Auftakt der Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude

Fence 2: Niemann-Laes Tisch

Fence 3: Sport-Physio Bank

Fence 4: Tisch.

This is the first frangible fence on course

Fence 5abc: Busch-Oxer Kombination

Fence 5: Holztisch

Fence 7ab: Kennels

Fence 8: Holzstoß

Fence 9ab: Busch-Ecken

Fence 10: Grabensprung

Fence 11abc: heimWatt Kombination

Fence 12: Oxer

Fence 13abcd: LeMieux Lagune

This is the first water fence on the course. Riders have options here, and the direct route is over the drop fence into water, followed by a tight turn to a corner and then up a bank to a house fence.

Alternative route

Fence 14: Reiterbar

Fence 15abc: LVM Wellenbahn

Fences 16 and 17: Trakehner to Meßmer Teich

Alternative route

Fence 18: Holzstoß

Fence 19: Manzke Ecke

Fence 20abc: Longines Kombination

Fence 21: Lotto Vogel

Fence 22: Gärtnerei Wrede’s Rennbahnsprung

Fence 23ab: Trainingsplatz Kombination

Fence 24abc: Longines Wasser

Fence 25: 25 Rathaus

Fence 26: Gestüt

Fence 27ab: Voltaire Oxers

Fence 28: Longines Final Jump

