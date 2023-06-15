The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star cross-country course has been reversed for 2023. Cross-country course designer Mike Etherington-Smith’s track takes combinations out into the open, before looping back through the woodland on this 6,350m course.
Competitors will face 28 numbered fences, with 46 jumping efforts. The Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course has an optimum time of 11 minutes and 8 seconds.
Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course: take a look at the fences on the five-star track
Fence 1: Auftakt der Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude
Fence 2: Niemann-Laes Tisch
Fence 3: Sport-Physio Bank
Fence 4: Tisch.
This is the first frangible fence on course
Fence 5abc: Busch-Oxer Kombination
Fence 5: Holztisch
Fence 7ab: Kennels
Fence 8: Holzstoß
Fence 9ab: Busch-Ecken
Fence 10: Grabensprung
Fence 11abc: heimWatt Kombination
Fence 12: Oxer
Fence 13abcd: LeMieux Lagune
This is the first water fence on the course. Riders have options here, and the direct route is over the drop fence into water, followed by a tight turn to a corner and then up a bank to a house fence.
Alternative route
Fence 14: Reiterbar
Fence 15abc: LVM Wellenbahn
Fences 16 and 17: Trakehner to Meßmer Teich
Alternative route
Fence 18: Holzstoß
Fence 19: Manzke Ecke
Fence 20abc: Longines Kombination
Fence 21: Lotto Vogel
Fence 22: Gärtnerei Wrede’s Rennbahnsprung
Fence 23ab: Trainingsplatz Kombination
Fence 24abc: Longines Wasser
Fence 25: 25 Rathaus
Fence 26: Gestüt
Fence 27ab: Voltaire Oxers
Fence 28: Longines Final Jump
