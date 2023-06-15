{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Fairytale woodland, accuracy questions and beefy water complexes: take a peek at Luhmühlen’s five-star cross-country course

    • The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star cross-country course has been reversed for 2023. Cross-country course designer Mike Etherington-Smith’s track takes combinations out into the open, before looping back through the woodland on this 6,350m course.

    Competitors will face 28 numbered fences, with 46 jumping efforts. The Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course has an optimum time of 11 minutes and 8 seconds.

    Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course: take a look at the fences on the five-star track

    Fence 1: Auftakt der Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude

    Fence 2: Niemann-Laes Tisch

    Fence 3: Sport-Physio Bank

    Fence 4: Tisch.

    This is the first frangible fence on course

    Fence 5abc: Busch-Oxer Kombination

    Fence 5: Holztisch

    Fence 7ab: Kennels

    Fence 8: Holzstoß

    Fence 9ab: Busch-Ecken

    Fence 10: Grabensprung

    Fence 11abc: heimWatt Kombination

    Fence 12: Oxer

    Fence 13abcd: LeMieux Lagune

    This is the first water fence on the course. Riders have options here, and the direct route is over the drop fence into water, followed by a tight turn to a corner and then up a bank to a house fence.

    Alternative route

    Fence 14: Reiterbar

    Fence 15abc: LVM Wellenbahn

    Fences 16 and 17: Trakehner to Meßmer Teich

    Alternative route

    Fence 18: Holzstoß

    Fence 19: Manzke Ecke

    Fence 20abc: Longines Kombination

    Fence 21: Lotto Vogel

    Fence 22: Gärtnerei Wrede’s Rennbahnsprung

    Fence 23ab: Trainingsplatz Kombination

    Fence 24abc: Longines Wasser

    Fence 25: 25 Rathaus

    Fence 26: Gestüt

    Fence 27ab: Voltaire Oxers

    Fence 28: Longines Final Jump

