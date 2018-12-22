5 festive horsey films you need to settle down with this Christmas

Kick back, relax and enjoy these festive equestrian movies this Christmas time…

The Christmas Foal

This American film follows the Hanlon family who are on route to their Aunt’s house for Christmas day when they get lost and encounter cowgirl Bonnie Kate, who is helping to protect a herd of wild horses from some local thieves. When Maria, one of the oldest horses, gets stolen the Hanlon’s help Bonnie Kate to find the pregnant mare, but will they find her before the foal is born and will they do it in time for Christmas?

The Christmas Pony box set

A triple whammy of Christmas films, namely My Christmas Gift, My Christmas Pony and A Christmas Wish, feature in this DVD boxset. Friendship, values and romance are all explored in these three heart-warming tales which are suitable for all ages.

The Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek

This uplifting Western classic is set in Wyoming and follows the story of two notorious horse rustling families who are forced to work together to save lives after disaster strikes. A thriller that will be enjoyed by everyone.

A Heartland Christmas

Heartland is a series of novels originally written by Lauren Brooke, which have now been transferred to the big screen. They follow the adventures of sisters Amy and Lou Fleming who live on a horse ranch in the Alberta Rocky Mountains. This festive edition explores the true meaning of Christmas when Amy and Lou are called away from their family to help free some horses trapped in an avalanche.

My Broken Horse Christmas

John and his father set out to buy a new draft horse for their farm, but John is left perplexed when his father chooses the meanest, wildest horse he can find. What follows is a lesson in patience, perseverance and faith. This short film (just 35 minutes) is suitable for all the family.

While some of the best-loved equestrian films may not be strictlyfestive, you never need an excuse to settle down in front of the television and watch equine classics like Seabiscuit, National Velvet or War Horse. Put your feet up, take some time away from the stables and enjoy some cult horsey films this December.

