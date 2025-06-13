



The 2025 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times have been released – and the five-star is not to be missed with British riders holding seven of the top 10 places after the dressage phase.

The five-star cross-country gets under way on Saturday morning (14 June) at 8.45am (7.45am UK time), and is due to complete at 12.08pm (11.08am UK time).

Britain’s Aimee Penny and the first of her two rides, PSH Encore, will be the pathfinders across cross-country course-designer Mike Etherington Smith’s five-star track, which features 28 numbered fences with an optimum time of 11 minutes and eight seconds. The final rider on course will be Ros Canter riding Izilot DHI.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times: five-star top 10

Laura Collett and London 52: 10.49am UK time (11.49am local time)

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI: 10.57am UK time (11.57am local time)

Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K: 9.21am UK time (10.21am local time)

Samantha Lissington and Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ: 10.05am UK time (11.05am local time)

Gemma Stevens and Jalapeno: 9.25am UK time (10.25am local time)

Lea Siegl and Van Helsing P: 10.53am UK time (11.53am local time)

Piggy March and Halo: 9.53am UK time (10.53am local time)

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats: 10.21am UK time (11.21am local time)

Selina Milnes and Cooley Snapchat: 8.57am UK time (9.57am local time)

Aaron Millar and KEC Deakon: 8.29am UK time (9.29am local time)

The CCI4*-S class is then due to get under way at 1.20pm (12.20pm UK time). This class hosts the German Championship – known as the Deutsche Meisterschaft – but, as opposed to 2024, there are no British entries this year.

View the Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times in full.

