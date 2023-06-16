Trio of British gold medallists make up top-class team for Aachen Nations Cup





Three Olympic medallists are among the hugely exciting quartet that will make up the British team for the CHIO Aachen dressage Nations Cup this month.

Charlotte Dujardin will return to compete at the prestigious German venue for the first time since 2019, riding her World Dressage Championships team medallist Imhotep. The pair will head to Germany fresh from their double win at Wellington CDI3* last week, where they broke the 80% barrier in the grand prix and the grand pix special for the first time.

Charlotte will be joined on the British team at CHIO Aachen by the world champion and current world number two, Lottie Fry, who will ride her Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Everdale. Lottie and the 14-year-old Lord Leatherdale stallion Everdale were Britain’s top scorers at last year’s CHIO Aachen, finishing in the top 10 in every test and helping Britain to team sixth.

Laura Tomlinson will also make her return to Aachen, this time riding her top mare, DSP Rose Of Bavaria. The pair made a successful return to international competition following a lengthy period of time off for the 13-year-old Bordeaux daughter, and they are campaigning towards team selection for the European Dressage Championships this September.

Completing the team of four is Annabella Pidgley who, at just 18, became the youngest rider to compete on a British dressage Nations Cup team, at the Compiegne CDIO5* in May. Annabella brings forward her mother Sarah’s Vamos Amigos, the 11-year-old Vitalis gelding who won team gold for Denmark at last year’s World Dressage Championships under Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour.

Since taking over the ride on Vamos last autumn, Annabella has built up a string of solid results at international grand prix, as well as under-25 level.

“To ride in the arena in Aachen is one thing but to ride alongside Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Laura Tomlinson on a team is such an honour to me,” said Annabella, who will also take her nine-year-old mare Espe to compete in the young rider classes at Aachen.

Lottie, Laura and Charlotte will also have second rides at Aachen: Lottie will campaign her up-and-coming grand prix gelding Lars Van De Hoenderheide in the CDI4*, joined by Laura on Fallatijn. Charlotte has chosen Aachen as the location for Times Kismet’s overseas debut – Charlotte and the the eight-year-old Ampere mare will compete in the CDI1* small tour classes.

Aachen CHIO takes place from 23 June and runs until 2 July.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.