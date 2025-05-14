‘She wouldn’t have blamed her horse’: tributes paid to rider who died days after serious fall





A rider who suffered fatal injuries in a fall from a horse she had bought months beforehand “died doing something she loved”, her partner said.

Louise Goudman, who had been having “teething issues” with her new horse Bobby, had a bad fall on 2 May and did not regain consciousness. She died on 5 May, a week before her 41st birthday.

Malcolm Cameron paid tribute to his “beautiful partner” and mother of young children.

“She died doing something that she loved,” he said.

“She adored animals and wouldn’t have blamed her young horse, even with his flaws, whom she had only known a couple of months.

“We deliberated long and hard what was the best Louise-friendly thing to do, whilst morally knowing no one can ride Bobby again. We don’t want anyone to be put through the heartache of having their loved one wrenched from their lives in such an unexpected and sudden way.”

Mr Cameron said a charity has agreed to take Bobby and care for him.

In a statement, South Cathkin Farm in Glasgow said: “It is with great sadness that we lost one of our lovely clients, Louise Goudman, who had been on livery with us a few years back then recently purchased her new horse Bobby a couple of months ago.

“Louise was having teething issues with Bobby and we were trying our best to iron them out. Unfortunately she took a bad fall on Friday, 2 May and never regained consciousness. She sadly passed away on Monday, 5 May.

“We are all devastated for Louise’s family here at South Cathkin especially having a young family losing their mother.”

