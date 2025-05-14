Farewell to a tiny superstar, the Nick Skelton film and other things the horse world is talking about





A true legend

A tiny pony who went to the top of showing, and was a member of the family, has died aged 26. Barkway Blackjack (Stan) won at multiple county shows, and at the Royal International Horse Show, and stood supreme lead-rein at Ponies UK three years in a row. He spent his last 10 years with Lyndsay Russell and her three daughters; Lyndsay told H&H: “Stan was and will always be a true legend who was ‘often copied but never equalled’. He has left a huge hole in our family. We were lucky to have him in his later years, and he had a good home and a good life.”

Read the full tribute

Film premiere

The incredible story of Olympic champion Nick Skelton has had its world premiere. Equestrian stars gathered on 9 May for the first viewing of Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story, which will be in UK cinemas from 6 June. The documentary film covers his sporting career from the start, including early footage of Nick with his first pony, interviews with those who know him best and the story of his comeback from a broken neck to win individual gold with Big Star at the Rio Olympics aged 58.

Read our review and watch the trailer

Stars after Badminton

Mars Badminton Horse Trials 2025 may be over but we’ve been enjoying keeping up with its equine stars. Champion Lordships Graffalo has been tucking into his grass while lying down in the field, Yasmin Ingham’s ride Rehy DJ, who was withdrawn after his fabulous cross-country clear owing to a skin infection, has also been enjoying his turnout, as has Lauren Innes’ ride Global Fision M.

Find out what the equine stars have been up to

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now