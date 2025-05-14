



As the dust settles on Mars Badminton Horse Trials 2025, competitors have been sharing news of their five-star rides as they return home.

Winner Ros Canter posted pictures of her star partner Lordships Graffalo relaxing in his field on Monday (12 May), enjoying a well-earned rest – while tucking into some grass – after landing his second Badminton title.

On Sunday night, Oliver Townend posted that both his Badminton rides – runner-up Cooley Rosalent, and the great Ballaghmor Class – who was withdrawn from the holding box at the last trot-up, were heading home “for some well-deserved rest and pampering”.

He added that Ballaghmor Class was withdrawn “as he got a mild bruise on the stifle across country from some birch”, but was “otherwise very well and dragging everyone around the park”.

World champion Yasmin Ingham, who withdrew Rehy DJ ahead of the final horse inspection when the pair were in 14th place after a solid cross-country performance on their Badminton debut (pictured, top), thanked everyone for their kind words.

“Our debut at Badminton didn’t quite have the dream ending we were hoping for, but I’m so happy to have him home and back in his favourite field,” said Yasmin, sharing a picture of “Piglet” relaxing outside.

“He’s pretty bummed we didn’t get to show everyone his wings in the showjumping yesterday but I’m sure we will be back for another go. Flying around Badminton with a super clear across country – I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

“Unfortunately a dreadfully timed skin infection which came up overnight on Saturday after the cross-country prevented us from presenting on Sunday, but he is back to his usual Piglet self and after a little holiday, as he completed the cross-country, he will be back for the rest of the season.”

Kate Rocher-Smith completed Badminton on her debut, and her business page Dassett Eventing shared a photo of her ride Dassett Select “home safe and sound” in his stable and receiving lots of fuss from his team.

“Dassett Select was an absolute hero from start to finish, showing his class by nailing his five-star debut round the biggest track in the world as a mere 11-year-old,” said Kate.

The team of Germany’s Arne Bergenhdahl, who had a dunking in the Mars Lake with Luthien NRW (“Lucy”), said that although the result was not what they had hoped for, they are “taking away many valuable lessons and look back on some special moments”.

“The unexpected parting of Lucy and Arne at the first water complex was, of course, frustrating – but that’s part of our sport. We stay motivated and look ahead,” Sportpferde Bergendahl posted on Instagram.

Lucy will head to Baborówko next week for a confidence-building four-star run, with the goal of re-routing to Luhmühlen CCI5* next month.

Felicity Collins put her hand up at the water with RSH Contend OR, who had been giving fences a lot of height and picked up 20 penalties at the Agria Corners (fences 6 and 7).

Felicity said she saved him for another day “with lots of pats for his efforts”, adding: “I still think the world of mine and Avrina Milton’s incredible Micky moo, who owes us absolutely nothing.

“Whatever happens he always brings us such joy and pride and we love him to the moon and back. So looking forward to having him out again very soon, and still proud to have left that iconic start box for the fourth time in a row.”

David Doel sent H&H a video along with an upbeat report on Sunday morning, following Galileo Nieuwmoed’s uncharacteristic fall at Equidry Huntsman’s Close. Lauren Innes, who parted company with her superb cross-country horse Global Fision M in the same place, told H&H “Flipper” is “completely fine” and was back out in his field “enjoying a roll and lots of grass” on Sunday.

H&H’s Sunday update also included news of Felix Vogg and Cartania, Kylie Roddy and SRS Kan Do, Lizzie Baugh and B Exclusive, among others.

And finally… just ahead of Badminton, Jonelle Price shared a photo of Mazetto (“Eric”) – the horse she partnered on her first ride at the Gloucestershire CCI5* 21 years ago. Jacky Green, who writes the blog on Tim and Jonelle’s website, said that a photo soon came through of Eric happily grazing in a field aged 31 in the US, where he was sold to in 2007.

